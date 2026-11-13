Christmas with Snoop - NBC

The holidays are almost here, and broadcast networks are decking the halls with a full slate of Christmas specials, festive movies, star-studded performances, and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

From Snoop Dogg’s Christmas shindig to the annual Rockefeller Center tree lighting to a whole bevy of holiday classic movies, ABC, CBS, and NBC have plenty of seasonal programming to keep viewers entertained through the end of the year.

Plus, once the presents are unwrapped and the leftovers are gone, Ryan Seacrest and Nashville’s biggest country stars will help ring in 2027.

Here’s your guide to the holiday specials airing on broadcast TV this season.

This schedule is still being updated. Check back for more holiday programming and additions.

ABC

Dancing with the Holidays

December 1, 8/7c: Dancing with the Stars gets into the holiday spirit with 12 all-new festive routines, dazzling seasonal decorations, and heartwarming moments with the cast as the ballroom transforms into a winter wonderland.

CMA Country Christmas

December 1, 9/7c: Filmed in Nashville in front of a live audience, the 17th annual CMA Country Christmas will feature musical performances of holiday classics from country music’s biggest stars, including Lady A, Trisha Yearwood, Jordan Davis, Debbie Winans, and more.

Die Hard

December 6, 8:02/7:02c: The Christmas movie that has everyone in your office debating if this is really a Christmas movie (spoiler: it is). It just isn’t the holidays until Han Gruber (Alan Rickman) falls to his death off Nakatomi Plaza.

Press Your Luck: “Holiday Extravaganza IV: Oh My Gracious!”

December 10, 8/7c: Elizabeth Banks hosts a festive edition of the game show as contestants test their luck in hopes of taking home a holiday payday without falling victim to the WHAMMY.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2026

December 17, 8/7c: The annual holiday music event that has become a holiday tradition, with performances from Olivia Rodrigo, Hilary Duff, Jonas Brothers, SOMBR, Charlie Puth, KATSEYE, RAYE, and more.

The Wonderful World of Disney Presents: The Santa Clause

December 23, 9/8c: On Christmas Eve, Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) unintentionally causes the demise of Saint Nick, causing him to transform into Santa Claus to take the place of the jolly gift-giver.

The Wonderful World of Disney Presents: Home Alone

December 24, 8/7c: Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) gets left behind by his family over the holidays, forcing him to fend for himself when a pair of crooks target his family’s massive estate for all its goodies. The film that taught generations of latchkey kids the importance of family and how to make weapons out of household items.

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

December 25, 10:00 a.m. EST / 9:00 a.m. CST / 5:00 a.m. MST / 5:00 a.m. PST: Christmas morning gets a little extra Disney magic with a holiday special featuring celebs Robert Irwin, Malia Baker, and more from Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California.

The Year: 2026

December 30, 9/8c: Relive the year’s most unforgettable moments with Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts as the two-hour annual primetime special takes a look back at a historic year. Featuring award-winning anchors and correspondents, the special takes a gander at the headlines that shaped the world and the jaw-dropping pop-culture moments that had everyone shook.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2027

December 31, 8/7c: Ryan Seacrest returns to Times Square to ring in the new year with a star-studded lineup of musical performances and celebrations across the country. Rita Ora joins him in New York, while Julianne Hough and Rob Gronkowski host from Las Vegas and Druski takes over festivities in Chicago. For the first time, the annual New Year’s Eve special will air live on both ABC and Disney+.

CBS

Reindeer in Here

December 5 (and again on December 23), 8/7c: Blizz, a young North Pole reindeer with mismatched antlers, teams up with a group of unlikely friends on a holiday adventure to save Christmas.

The Price Is Right at Night: Live Holiday Special

December 13, 8/7c: Can you handle Plinko during primetime? The daytime game show moves to the late shift for the holidays for the first time with this holiday special.

The 29th Annual Family Film & TV Awards

December 26, 8/7c: The Family Film & TV Awards honors the stars, movies, and television shows that entertain audiences of all ages and celebrate the power of family-friendly entertainment.

Voices of Hope

December 26, 9/8c: The Tabernacle Choir marks the 100th anniversary of its Hollywood Bowl debut with a special benefit concert featuring Donny Osmond, David Foster, Katharine McPhee and other musical guests. Hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, the televised event celebrates the choir’s century-long connection to the legendary venue, with all ticket proceeds supporting charities around the world.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

December 31, 8/7c: Nashville rings in the new year with a live country music celebration from Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, featuring performances by HARDY, Little Big Town, The Red Clay Strays, and more.

FOX

Christmas Services and Mass

December 24 and 25, check local listings: Individual local Fox affiliates traditionally schedule local church services on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning alongside their holiday programming, though schedules vary depending on the local market.

Holiday Yule Log

December 25, check local listings: Many local Fox stations and Fox Nation (“The All-American Yule Log”) offer continuous crackling fireplace videos paired with holiday carols and music.

NFL Christmas Special: Los Angeles vs. Seattle

December 25, 8:15/7:15c: The Los Angeles Rams will play the Seattle Seahawks on Christmas Day in a Week 16 matchup at Lumen Field.

NBC

Christmas in Rockefeller Center

December 2, 7/6c: NBC kicks off the holiday season with the 93rd annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center, bringing the iconic New York City celebration to viewers live.

Christmas with Snoop

December 2, 10/9c: Multihyphenate rapper, producer, actor, unofficial Olympics mascot for Team USA, and Voice Coach alum Snoop Dogg gets into the holiday spirit with a star-studded Christmas party in his hotel suite. The festive special features musical performances and appearances by Gwen Stefani, Martha Stewart (of course), Jamie Foxx, Kristin Chenoweth, Wayne Brady, Nicole Scherzinger, Adam Devine, Craig Robinson, and more.

137th Rose Parade Presented by Honda

January 1, 11 am/10c: Catch the rose-covered floats and marching bands on their parade route around the streets of Pasadena, California, in the annual TV event airing at 11/10 a.m. c, on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.

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