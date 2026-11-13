John Shannon during the 'Love Is Blind' Season 11 reunion - Netflix

Almost a week after the Love Is Blind Season 11 reunion, John Shannon is speaking out about his split from Sarah Williams, after confessing that he emotionally cheated on her by texting an escort he met on a night out.

Love Is Blind‘s John and Sarah became the only couple to tie the knot at the end of Season 11. However, things took a turn for the couple after the cameras stopped rolling, with Sarah later claiming, “I struggled a bit with how John spoke to me in the marriage.” She then revealed that finding out John had been texting with an escort was the last straw.

On November 13, John finally addressed the reunion drama in a video he shared on Instagram: “It’s been a few days since the reunion, and I did want to get on here and address something that I think is pretty important, and that’s the way that I would handle conflict with the name-calling and the viping, as it was referred to.”

He confessed, “I think for a long time I normalized name-calling as just part of conflict, and I didn’t appreciate how damaging that could be, and the lasting effects of it, especially when it’s coming from someone who’s supposed to be your biggest supporter. And I do realize I’m 33, and I should have f**king figured that out by now.”

According to John, since the spring, he’s been seeing a therapist who specializes in DBT (Dialectical Behavior Therapy), “who helps specifically with managing your emotions and dealing with conflict.” He continued, “I haven’t always known how to contribute to a healthy relationship, and I think that caused me to carry some pretty unhealthy habits into the marriage. And I did want to be married. I clearly was not ready, and I wish that I had realized that before committing to one or even signing up for something like this.”

Eventually, he hopes that what he learned from his time with Sarah could help him make “the right changes” before entering a new relationship. He explained, “I do have a lot of work to do, and I am committed to doing it. And if this sounds familiar to anyone, I really hope that you take it seriously sooner than I did.”

In the caption, John added some clarifications about the online rumors circulating about him. He shared, “I’m not withholding divorce papers. I was officially served on October 26, and we’re working toward getting everything resolved. The restraining order people are referring to is an automatic financial order that’s standard in Massachusetts divorce proceedings (Rule 411), not a protective order.”

On the topic of the escort, he admitted, “I knew who I was texting, and what it meant. I was looking for attention, just like when I downloaded Tinder that same weekend. When we started talking about actually meeting up, I stopped. But I’d already crossed a line I never should have, and there’s no excuse for that.”

Love Is Blind, Season 11, Streaming Now, Netflix

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