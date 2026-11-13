Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan and Will Estes as Jamie Reagan in 'Boston Blue' Season 2 Episode 5 - Seacia Pavao/CBS

Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) reunited with Blue Bloods costar Donnie Wahlberg in Boston Blue Season 2, marking his return to acting after Blue Bloods ended in 2024. He told TV Insider that it took some effort to get back into character, but it was a challenge he was happy to take on despite his nerves. Now that he’s back in the saddle, will Jamie Reagan return to Boston Blue? Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) has appeared more than once in the spinoff, and she has even directed an episode.

Getting back into character as Jamie Reagan did not feel like riding a bike. Estes told us he was “terrified” in the lead-up to filming the episode, which filmed this summer and aired on November 6.

The nerves set in “because I hadn’t done it and I knew I was out of shape for acting for a little bit,” Estes said. “I don’t know where that muscle’s located inside your brain or your body or both, but yeah, I was like, ‘Oh, I got to do this,’ because they wrote real stuff for us, so I had to be ready. I was fine as soon as we shot the first scene, but it was rough for me getting there.”

Now that he’s worked his acting muscles again, Estes said he would return to Boston Blue if asked. “Sure, 100%,” he told us.

Jamie was upset with Danny for moving to Boston in his episode, revealing that he felt shorted in his big brother’s absence, especially after he and wife Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) welcomed their first child, baby boy Joey Francis. The brothers spent the episode working out their long-standing sibling rivalry and reaching an understanding of each other.

Ray visited the Boston Blue set this summer just for fun, but with Jamie’s appearance on the spinoff, it seems natural that Eddie would appear at some point, too.

Another family member joins the fold in Boston Blue Season 2 Episode 6, airing on November 13 on CBS, when CSI star Marg Helgenberger debuts as Sarah Silver’s (Maggie Lawson) biological mother, Gwen.

Other Blue Bloods cameos in Boston Blue have included Len Cariou in Seasons 1 and 2, Will Hochman in the Season 1 finale, and Marisa Ramirez in her recurring role as Detective Maria Baez, who now lives in Boston with Danny and her daughter, Elena.

Boston Blue, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS

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