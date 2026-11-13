"Jeopardy!" contestant Will Goree in November 2026 with host Ken Jennings (left) - Jeopardy! Productions Inc.

Will Goree grew up watching Jeopardy! and now he only gets to compete on the show, but he can say he is a multi-day winner.

As of November 13, Goree, from Austin, Texas, has won three games. He racked up a total of $63,600 and is on his way to winning his fourth game. Will he be one of the first contestants this season to qualify for the Tournament of Champions?

Before you continue to watch Goree’s streak on the game show, find out more about the teacher.

His Students Were Confused

According to KXAN, Goree is a high school math teacher at Crockett High School in Texas. Goree shared that his students were so excited to find out he was on the show.

“They were excited once I told them. I had to keep a secret for a while, going to LA, you know,” he told the outlet. “I couldn’t tell them that. So I had a fun thing where they were like, ‘You are back,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah,’ and I can’t say where I was for a month.”

Goree’s Schooling

According to a social media post, Goree graduated from Legacy of Educational Excellence High School in 2013. He was a STEM student. Goree graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2017 with a degree in Philosophy and history. He then earned a masters degree in mathematics.

His Relationship Status

The game show contestant’s relationship status is unknown. He hasn’t mentioned a partner on the show and with no public social media, it is hard to tell if he is single or not.

Goree Sings and Performs Stand-up Comedy

A post from the non-profit company YouthCUE wished Goree luck. They shared that he is involved with the choir and is also a three-time Texas All-State Orchestra alumni (double bass).

According to his college, Goree performed stand-up comedy. He would perform at Comedy Fright Night at the school and opened for comedian Thomas Middleditch in Texas. For Fright Night, Goree won runner-up and crowd favorite after writing his own jokes.

He Plays a Tree

On his first episode, Goree revealed that he dresses up as Parker, a massive red “O” and tree for his dad’s company. His work works for the San Antonio Parks Department. Goree can move his arms in the costume and give high-fives to people. “It’s pretty fun. Everyone loves you,” he said.

“I would love a tree that gives high-fives,” host Ken Jennings said.

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