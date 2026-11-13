Ken Jennings on the October 1, 2025, episode of 'Jeopardy!' - Courtesy of 'Jeopardy!'/YouTube

This is a first. Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings walked out on the game show stage in unusual attire, which caused fans to crack up. The host modeled the show’s new merchandise and wore pajamas.

“NEW MERCH DROP! Catch up on sleep in the new Jeopardy! pajamas at the link in bio,” the Instagram post was captioned on November 13.

The host walked out in white Jeopardy!-themed pajama pants and a button-down shirt. He added socks and a blue nightcap. The pajamas had the word “Jeopardy!” splattered throughout them and a question mark on the pocket.

“Morning,” he said to the crowd. “I always get to try out the new Jeopardy! merch first.” Fans in the audience could be heard laughing really loudly.

“These are new jammies from Bedhead, the new Jeopardy! PJs,” he said. The video then showed the entire crew and the producers wearing the same pajamas. Some of them had various hats on while others decided to let the breeze hit their heads.

“Scroogemogging,” Jennings said, referencing the Christmas character Ebenezer Scrooge, who wore a similar hat in the movie A Christmas Carol. “This is very comfy.”

“Shout out to the social media team for this amazing video!” a fan commented.

“Poor Ken. Lol,” another said.

The collection can be found on Jeopardy!‘s website. Click the collection at the top of the page that will take you to BedHead‘s website.

The website has pajamas for women, men, and children. The children’s PJs did not have a button-down shirt and instead featured a long-sleeve pullover shirt with the edges of the sleeves and pant legs. The PJs range from 2T to 12 and cost $44.

The women’s set goes from XXS to 3X and costs $120. The men’s pajamas are $140, in sizes XS to XXL.

There is also a regular Jeopardy!store, where those who are interested in cheaper options and not just pajamas can shop. There are items from Pop Culture Jeopardy!, as well as the regular game show for kids, adults, and more. A lot of the items are currently on sale.

Jeopardy!, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu & Peacock

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