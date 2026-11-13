Maggie Sajak asking boyfriend Jackson Olson if he wants to dance with her - Maggie Sajak/Instagram

Would the votes spin in her favor? Wheel of Fortune fans want social correspondent Maggie Sajak on Dancing With the Starsafter she showed off her skills. This comes after her boyfriend, Jackson Olson, was eliminated this season.

Olson danced with Emma Slater on Season 35. They were eliminated in week seven in a double elimination with Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess.

“Hey Jackson, do you miss dancing at all?” Sajak asked in an Instagram video on November 12. The video was set to the song “Rock This Party (Everybody Dance Now) by Bob Sinclar and Cutee B featuring DollarMan, Big Ali, and Makedah.

Standing against the counter holding a tiny mirrorball, Olson shook his head. He quickly recovered and said, “No, not at all…. Why?”

“Oh, because if you did, I could always dance with you,” she said, shrugging. Olson contemplated it before the couple showed off their skills in their living room.

They walked onto the screen and did a pony move. One of Olson and Slater’s dances was playing on the TV in the background. They then turned to face the camera and struck poses, putting their arms up in the air.

The couple, who publicly launched their relationship this year, then kicked their leg up while turning to the side. They criss-crossed their legs and did a grapevine before they walked towards the camera. Keep in mind, the two of them did this in a suit, formal dress, and heels.

“*incoming call from downstairs neighbors*” Olson captioned the post with laughing emojis.

“Aww, cute,” Slater replied in the comments.

Fans were impressed with both of their skills and begged Sajak to be on next season. “Petition needs to start for Maggie to be on DWTS!” a follower said.

“I’m thinking the exact same thought. Maggie is next!!!!” another replied.

“Okay, it’s Maggie’s turn!” a third added.

“Now Maggie needs to get on DWTS,” a fan begged.

“@dancingwiththestars you know what to do… “Dancing the Cha Cha with her partner @alanbersten it’s @maggiesajak…” another fan commented.

“Maggie will be on next season!!!” a fan said.

“For sure, Maggie’s turn!” another wrote.

“I think @maggiesajak should be on the next season of DWTS. You guys are so cute together!!” one last fan said.

With WOF and DWTS both filming in California, it could work with her schedule. Olson flew around the country for Savannah Banana games.

Would you want Maggie Sajak on the next season of Dancing With the Stars? Let us know in the comments.

Wheel of Fortune, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock

Dancing With the Stars, Season 35, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+

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