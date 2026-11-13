Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod for 'Married to Real Estate' - HGTV

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson just dropped new details about their latest TV projects.

The couple’s flagship HGTV series, Married to Real Estate, was canceled last year after four seasons. In April, Sherrod and Jackson revealed they were working on two brand-new shows: Home Abroad With Egypt and Mike and Deserving Design.

While the pair have not revealed where or when the shows will hit the small screen, they revealed new details about the shows’ synopses during a recent appearance on The Deep End podcast.

“The reason we didn’t just jump back into trying to be back on television is because we recognize that everything has a beginning and an end. Everything has an expiry and for a reason. So, we asked ourselves, ‘What is God trying to do for us?’ Not, ‘What happened to us?’ [We asked,] ‘What is he trying to do for us?'” Sherrod shared. “And this was a season of where we had to go inward and say, ‘Okay, who are Egypt and Mike now, not when we started to show five years ago?’ We want to travel. We want to live abroad. We want our kids to be cultured.”

Their desire to live in another country served as inspiration for Home Abroad. “We took a few months, and we traveled and explored that, looked at houses, decided where we wanted to buy another house, and realized that that process is big,” she revealed. “People don’t understand what it means to pick up your life and move to other countries, how to actually immigrate, how far your money goes or doesn’t really go, how some countries really are taxed, bigger than we are. Those where you could go to college absolutely for free, where you could be dual [residents].”

She continued, “Home Abroad is Mike and I traveling, looking, literally, for a home abroad and what that is like. We’re headed to Portugal. I know we’re headed to Portugal, which, by the way, has a huge expat, U.S. expat [population]. So, we’ll tell you how that was on the second season of Home Abroad.”

Jackson noted that viewers will follow him and Sherrod through every step of the process, from finding a home to renovations and more. “You won’t figure that out until you stick around to the end of it all. So, that’s that edge-of-your-seat type of format,” he teased.

Sherrod shared that she and Jackson are currently filming Deserving Design. “We believe in sowing seeds and giving back,” she said. “The reality is, being on television all those years, we’ve received letters and requests from people who really need help or know someone who deserves design. So, we asked them to, ‘Hey, submit it to us.'”

Sherrod said the duo received over 600 submissions from fans, asking them for help with their home renovation projects. “We worked through them to find the ones that we are going to surprise with a deserving design,” she stated. “And so, you guys will get to see that.”

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