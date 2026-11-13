Sam Hartman #15 of the Washington Commanders looks on against the Miami Dolphins after a preseason game at Northwest Stadium on August 14, 2026 in Landover, Maryland - Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Sam Hartman is taking himself from the football field to the Bachelor mansion as the lead of Season 30 of The Bachelor. The Washington Commanders quarterback is going to be looking for love on the dating show, which premieres in March 2027.

So, how will things work with Hartman being a pro athlete and also a reality television star? Below, we’re breaking down everything to know about his football career, what we know about The Bachelor‘s filming schedule, and more.

Is Sam Hartman in the NFL?

Yes, Hartman is in the NFL. He is currently a member of the Washington Commanders practice squad.

Hartman played college football at Wake Forest University from 2018 to 2022. His freshman year, he started in eight games before being sidelined by an injury. In 2019, Hartman only started in four games, allowing him to preserve a season of eligibility as a redshirt. For the next three seasons, Hartman was Wake Forest’s starting quarterback. He transferred to Notre Dame to play during his final season of eligibility.

In 2024, Hartman entered the NFL Draft. He did not get signed, but the Commanders signed him as an undrafted free agent the following day.

Is Sam Hartman a starting quarterback?

No, Hartman is not a starting quarterback. He is a member of the Commanders’ 17-man practice squad. Per Jets Insider, a practice squad is “designed to develop young talent and provide emergency depth without taking up spots on the active 53-man game roster.”

Having a practice squad gives teams an “in-house pool to draw from for short-term injury fills, special-teams reps, and developmental projects that weren’t quite ready to earn an active-roster spot in training camp.” The players “attend meetings [and] take part in walkthroughs and practices,” but whether or not they play in any NFL games is decided on a week-to-week basis.

Did Sam Hartman get cut from the Commanders?

Yes, Hartman was waived from final roster cuts by the Commanders ahead of the 2026 football season in August, but he was re-signed to their practice squad the following day.

Hartman faced a similar trajectory during his first season with the team in 2024, getting added to the practice squad one day after being waived on August 27 of that year. He was added to the active roster from September 7 to October 11 when the Commanders’ backup QB got injured, then went back to the practice squad when he returned.

In the 2025 season, he started in a preseason game, but was then waived and re-signed to the practice squad in August. That December, he was promoted to active roster before his August 2026 cut.

When does The Bachelor Season 30 film?

A filming schedule for The Bachelor has not been confirmed yet. The show generally films in the fall before airing at the start of 2027, but with Season 30 not premiering until March, there’s more time to get things done.

Per ESPN, a man on the practice squad “does everything an active player would during the week. He practices, does film work, and eats meals at the team facility. He travels with the team for road games. But on game day, he’s in street clothes unless he gets called up.”

Unless Hartman decides to step away from football for the remainder of the season, he likely won’t be able to film The Bachelor until after the Commanders’ season is over. The absolute latest that would be is after the Super Bowl on February 14, which is just over a month before The Bachelor‘s premiere.

The Commanders are still in contention for the playoffs after beating the New York Giants on November 12, but a lot has to happen for them and other teams in the NFC East for it to happen. The regular NFL season ends in early January.

The Bachelor, Season 30 Premiere, Sunday, March 21, 2027, 8/7c, ABC

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