Faithe Herman and Lonnie Chavis - Lonnie Chavis via Instagram

This Is Us stars Faithe Herman and Lonnie Chavis are stirring up dating rumors as the young performers continue to pop up in each other’s social media posts.

For fans of the former NBC family drama, they may recall that Chavis played the young version of Sterling K. Brown‘s Randall Pearson, and Herman portrayed Randall’s youngest daughter, Annie. The critically acclaimed This Is Us was Herman and Chavis’s first major roles onscreen, appearing since Season 1.

Along with sharing photos of each other on their Instagram pages, their comments reveal more on the topic. In a post shared to Herman’s Instagram on September 2, Chavis commented, “I love you,” and a fan followed up with, “awww you guys dating makes me so happy bcs this is us is one my fav shows lol.”

Chavis liked the comment, seemingly confirming their status as a couple, and Herman further confirmed when she responded to Chavis with, “I love you more.”

Since then, the pair have shared other sweet comments on each other’s posts, with Chavis referring to Herman as “my baby” on his October 6 post.

Most recently, on November 11, the couple posed in a fun photo as Chavis promoted his mixtape release of Test the Waters, “Keep Streaming,” which he posted alongside an image of himself and Herman in what appears to be a photo booth. Herman commented heart emojis, and Chavis responded with “I love you.”

While Herman and Chavis worked on This Is Us at the same time, they never shared the screen, as fans know their storylines were set in different times, but they did cross paths behind the scenes. Over the seasons, they appeared in several episodes between 2016 and 2022, when This Is Us ended.

Since then, Chavis has appeared in projects like How I Learned to Fly, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and he’s slated to appear in Don’t Go Gentle. Meanwhile, Herman’s most recent credits post-This Is Us include Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Aporia.

What do you think of this dating revelation? Let us know in the comments section,

This Is Us, Streaming now, Hulu & Disney+

Read the latest entertainment news on TV Insider.

Get TV Insider's free newsletter.