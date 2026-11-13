Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan and Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe in 'Virgin River' Season 7 - Netflix

Thankfully, we won’t be leaving the town of Virgin River any time soon. On November 13, Netflix announced that Virgin River has been renewed for Season 9 — before Season 8 has even premiered!

The cozy small-town drama series is now the streamer’s longest-running original scripted series. What’s more, Virgin River has officially passed the half-billion views mark.

“We’re all so grateful for our partnership with Netflix and incredibly proud to be a part of their legacy. In a world that can sometimes feel increasingly disconnected, there’s something meaningful about having a place people want to return to. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built and continue to grow, and deeply grateful to the cast, crew, writers, and fans who have made Virgin River feel like home the world over,” showrunner and executive producer Patrick Sean Smith said in a statement.

Now that we can rest easy, we’ve rounded up all the latest news we have about Virgin River’s ninth season.

When will Virgin River Season 9 be released?

Netflix hasn’t officially revealed when Virgin River Season 9 will premiere, but it will likely be 2028. The cast and crew have already wrapped Season 8 production, and they’ll probably get back to work on Season 9 in 2027. Virgin River has had a new season every since its debut in 2019, except for between Seasons 6 (2024) and 7 (2026).

Season 9 will have 10 one-hour episodes, bringing the total episodes to 94.

Who will return for Virgin River Season 9?

Since we haven’t seen Season 8 yet, we don’t know the full list of returning cast members. However, it wouldn’t be Virgin River without Mel and Jack, so Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson will return.

“I’m incredibly proud of our show and couldn’t be more thrilled to have the opportunity to continue into Season 9! Everyone on our production works so hard to make the world of Virgin River come alive. It’s truly been a gift to be here,” Breckenridge said.

Henderson noted, “It’s staggering to think we are still making Virgin River after all these years and I’m delighted to get to play the role of Jack for the ninth straight season! It means the world to me that fans connect with the work we do in such a profound and passionate way—we wouldn’t be here without them all so, THANK YOU….as long as you guys want it we’ll keep making it to the best of our ability!”

Barring any major twists or exits, you can expect Brie (Zibby Allen), Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth), Doc (Tim Matheson), Hope (Annette O’Toole), Preacher (Colin Lawrence), Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale), Denny (Kai Bradbury), and more from the beloved ensemble to reprise their roles.

When is Virgin River Season 8 coming back?

The eighth season doesn’t have a set premiere date just yet, but we know the new season will drop in 2027. Along with the Season 9 renewal, Netflix released a first-look photo of Mel and Jack (see above) with their baby in Season 8.

Will there be a Virgin River Season 10?

At this rate, we wouldn’t be surprised at all if Virgin River returns for Season 10. Netflix hasn’t announced either way, but Henderson’s statement was a hint that he’d be more than down to return. If the show does get the greenlight for Season 10, it will officially pass the 100-episode mark — a rare feat today!

Virgin River, Season 9, TBA, Netflix

Read the latest entertainment news on TV Insider.

Get TV Insider's free newsletter.