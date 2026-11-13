- NBC

Hey, it’s Detective Bobby Reyes! The Law & Order: SVU preview for the Thursday, December 3, episode, which also serves as the fall finale, reveals that Rick Gonzalez, who starred on the Christopher Meloni-led spinoff Organized Crime, guest stars.

As the promo above shows, a girl is sexually assaulted at a club by a police officer. “They’re all protecting him,” says Benson (Mariska Hargitay).

“This guy’s a real psycho,” Reyes tells her.

When Benson is warned — “You need to watch yourself, Captain” — well, we’re not surprised by her reaction. Watch the video for more.

Gonzalez’s guest spot comes in the episode immediately after Meloni reprised his role as Detective Elliot Stabler in SVU‘s milestone 600th episode. But Stabler hasn’t been working with the Organized Crime Control Bureau all this time since we last saw the unit onscreen; Organized Crime was canceled after five seasons, four on NBC and the last one on Peacock in April.

This will be the first time Gonzalez has reprised his role since the cancellation, but not his first time on SVU; he played a different character in a Season 1 episode and Reyes once in Season 24.

The OCCB did come up in the 600th episode, when Stabler revealed he’s been on bereavement (the spinoff ended very soon after his brother’s death) for 18 months. The NYPD wanted him to return to the unit, but he wasn’t going to. He wasn’t planning on retiring, either, he said, but he was heading out of the city. He was planning to go see Maureen and the kids in Arizona and even invited Benson to join him, but she said no.

Are you happy to see Gonzalez as Reyes again? What are you hoping to see in the fall finale? Let us know in the comments section below.

Law & Order: SVU, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC

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