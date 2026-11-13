Joy Behar on The View - ABC

Usually, when Joy Behar talks about her husband, Steve Janowitz, on The View, it’s to make a sassy joke about their romantic life (or lack thereof) as they reach their silver years and decades together. On Friday’s (November 13) edition, though, she made the rare gesture of giving him a boatload of praise for a very specific reason.

Behar, who was absent from The View for almost all of October due to a dislocated shoulder after a fall on set, revealed that ever since she got hurt, her hubby has been doing the lion’s share of household duties to help her in recovery.

The subject came up during a discussion of Stephen Curry’s vocal defense of his wife, Ayesha Curry, after Gilbert Arenas accused her of being a “blemish” on his family for starring in a movie that involves her kissing another actor on screen.

After reviewing Arenas’ offending comments on a podcast, Behar said, “So he’s saying that the woman should stand by her man and not have her own thing.”

As the cohosts discussed the implications of Arenas’ words, Behar also added, “I think men would like it if we would just stay home, be quiet, be nice, look pretty.” However, her fellow panelists (Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin) noted that this wasn’t the case in their families.

Soon after, Behar offered her own personal anecdote on the subject to say, “I want to give a shoutout to my husband right now because, I’ve said this a few times, I have an injury, which is why you see me hobbling around. He has become the best husband you could ever have.”

Behar then detailed exactly how he has stepped up to the plate, saying, “He cooks, he cleans up, he shops. He even helps me put on my brassiere in the morning!”

Never one to get too sappy, though, Behar still had to bring at least one joke into the mix and said, “He told Brian [Teta, executive producer] that he was like the Real Housewife of the Upper Side!”

Still, Behar went on to credit Janowitz with being “a real man who doesn’t mind holding my pocketbook… That’s the kind of man you want.”

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC

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