Meghann Fahy and Rose Byrne - Mark Hill/PEACOCK

The Good Daughter dropped in its entirety on November 12, and with just six episodes, it’s a quick binge, especially considering the twisty and fast-paced storylines. With fans already finishing up the first season, there’s been buzz about whether or not Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy will return as Sam and Charlie, respectively, for another installment.

Below, we rounded up everything we know so far about a potential Season 2 of the Peacock series. Scroll down for more. Warning: Spoilers for The Good Daughter ahead!

Will The Good Daughter return for Season 2?

So far, the streamer has not confirmed plans for a Season 2. The Good Daughter was developed by Karin Slaughter, who wrote the book of the same name in 2017, as a six-episode limited series.

The story wraps up nicely, with answers given about Sam and Charlie’s past, as well as the school shooting that brought them back together. Charlie and her estranged husband, Ben (Michael Dorman), work things out and make plans to finally get out of Pikeville, while Sam and Charlie repair their relationship that had been strained after a massive fight a decade earlier.

Is there a sequel for The Good Daughter book?

No, Slaughter never wrote a sequel book to The Good Daughter, so if she decides to pen another season of the show, there will be no source material to base it on.

There is also no prequel book for The Good Daughter, although there is certainly a big chunk of time that could be explored between the two past and present storylines in Season 1.

When does The Good Daughter Season 2 premiere?

Should the show return for a second season, it will likely be quite a bit of time before we get any episodes, as the script will have to be written from scratch without source material. The cast and crew will need time for production as well.

Who is in The Good Daughter Season 2 cast?

Casting details won’t be revealed until a second season is confirmed. If a Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of Season 1, Paula Malcomson, Brendan Gleeson, and Olivia Williams would only be able to return in flashbacks, as their characters (Judith, Rusty, and Gamma, respectively) are all dead in the present day timeline.

The Good Daughter, Streaming Now, Peacock

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