Sam Hartman #15 of the Washington Commanders looks on before the NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium on November 1, 2026 - Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

After over a year of Bachelordrought, the lead for Season 30 has officially been announced! Please welcome to the mansion, Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman!

With filming right around the corner for the March 21, 2027, premiere, reality TV and NFL fans alike are eager to find out how to apply for a spot on the upcoming season. Don’t fret! According to The Bachelor‘s official casting website, applications are still open, and we’re going to help you get the gig.

Below, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about The Bachelor‘s audition process, including eligibility requirements for anyone applying or being nominated, as well as some of the most shocking questions on the application.

If you’re ready to ditch the apps and enter themansion for a chance at Hartman’s heart, scroll down to learn how to apply to get cast on The Bachelor.

How do you apply to be on The Bachelor?

You can apply to be on The Bachelor or nominate a friend to join the show on Bachelor Nation’s official website. Per the specific call for contestants on ABC’s casting page: “The search is on for eligible women who are looking for true love! Do you have the charm, style, class and culture to be our next star—or do you know someone who does? If so, APPLY NOW!”

Along with the online application, ABC is known to host multiple Bachelor open casting calls all around the country. It doesn’t look like any in-person casting calls have been announced just yet, but we highly suggest that serious applicants attend one of these events to ensure they get face time with the casting team, if the opportunity arises.

Alternatively, an interview with Jenn Tran proved that having a killer social media presence could also count as an audition. According to TheBachelorette lead turned Dancing with the Starscontestant, she never applied for the show. She stated, “I had a TikTok that I was posting on about, like, PA school stuff, my everyday life, and everything, and a casting producer found my PA school TikTok and then had actually reached out to me.” We wouldn’t bet on going this direction, but hey, if it could happen to Jenn, it could happen to you.

Who is eligible to apply for The Bachelor?

The Bachelor‘s application includes seven major eligibility requirements: You have to be 21 (or older); you have to be from the USA or Canada; you can’t hold be a “candidate for any type of political office”; you need a passport; you have to be “single” (more on that below); you can’t have any felonies or restraining orders (in the last ten years); you can’t already be affiliated with production or their sponsors.

In case you’re wondering, here’s how Bachelor Nation defines being single: “To qualify as ‘single,’ the applicant must not currently be involved in a committed intimate relationship, which includes: any marital relationship (whether or not the parties are separated or currently in the process of divorcing or annulling such marriage); any co-habitation relationship involving physical intimacy; or a monogamous dating relationship of more than two (2) months in duration.”

None of these strike us as out of the ordinary, other than their definition of a relationship. Seeing as multiple contestants have gone down in infamy for having a secret relationship back home (we’re looking at you, Jed Wyatt), the two-month rule may not be strict enough. Guess they had to draw the line somewhere?

What questions are on The Bachelor‘s casting application?

You’ve heard of 20 questions, but have you heard of 90? The casting application begins with typical questions, requesting your name, gender, birthday, and contact information. What may surprise some is that, just a few questions in, they’re already asking you to fill in your height and weight. We don’t know about you, but a dating app has never asked us how much we weigh.

If there’s one thing The Bachelor loves, it’s a backstory. Casting wastes no time by asking if you’ve ever been married or have any children right out of the gate. You’re then asked to share what you do for work, and what your closest airport is.

Then, it’s time to bust out your reason for wanting to join the show. While we’re pretty certain nobody actually puts “I’m here for the wrong reasons” in this box, we’d love to know what past contestants said for this one.

After uploading a stunning picture of yourself and doing a quick round-up of your social media handles, you head into the more in-depth dating questions. Some of our favorites are “What does it take to sweep you off your feet?” “What makes you a good girlfriend?” “Are there any social issues you feel passionate about? If yes, what are they?” and “What is the most difficult thing you’ve had to overcome?”

What comes after the application?

According to an interview with a Bachelor applicant who went through the casting process but didn’t make it onto the show, the process begins with an email. For this applicant, who was nominated for Nick Viall‘s season of the show, it took two emails and a voicemail from casting for her to believe it wasn’t a scam. (Be careful out there!) However, once she formally applied, she was invited to an in-person interview.

The applicant told Refinery29 that during the 10-15 minute interview, “They asked the most basic questions. Where are you from/Where did you grow up/What do you do/What is dating life like in [your town]?” What surprised us the most was that, during the first round of auditions, “They did not dig for ANY dirt…”

While this applicant did not make it any further into the process, Amy Kaufman’s Bachelor Nation reveals that promising contestants are “invited to come to LA for one of two final audition weekends — all expenses paid — to meet the production team in person.” There, you are told to fill out a “150-question personality test” with questions ranging from “Do you have out-of-body experiences?” to “Have you ever wanted to kill someone?” If that wasn’t shocking enough, Kaufman also reveals that all potential contestants meet with the show’s therapist, a private investigator, and a medical examiner at some point throughout the weekend. Make it past all of that, and producers may finally deem you ready to accept The Bachelor‘s rose.

From all of us here at Swooon, best of luck to all the Bachelor Nation applicants out there. We’re rooting for you and cannot wait to watch your audition on “Bachelor Audition Tapes” a few years down the line!

The Bachelor, Season 30 Premieres, March 21, 2027, ABC

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