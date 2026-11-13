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The tense quarter-final of The Great British Baking Show saw another contestant eliminated from the tent after getting into a sticky situation during Caramel Week.

In the latest episode, hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding announced that the five remaining contestants would have to make a variety of caramel-based treats. For the Signature challenge, the bakers had to create treacle tarts with handmade golden syrup.

For the Technical challenge, judges Paul Hollywood and Nigella Lawson tasked the contestants with making millionaire’s shortbread, which is a shortbread biscuit base topped with caramel and chocolate. This proved to be a messy disaster for all five bakers.

Meanwhile, for the Showstopper challenge, the contestants had to make a cake based on the Hungarian dessert Grillázstorta. This involved creating a nougatine structure with a praline cake encased within it. Again, other than one or two contestants, this ended up causing problems throughout the tent.

Read on to find out what happened as the show’s Collection 14, Week 8 premiered on Netflix on Friday, November 13…

The episode started with the contestants cooking up various flavors of treacle tarts, with almost everyone doing a good job. Hairdresser Tom received praise for his PB&J treacle tart, while law student Mo was complimented for the flavor of his apple crumble tart. Political economy student Moyin also impressed with his sticky toffee pudding tart.

Things didn’t go so well for artist and drag king Gabe, and NHS hospital discharge lead Connie. Gabe’s orange and almond-flavored tart was too overpowering, while Connie’s tart suffered from the dreaded soggy bottom. It was particularly devastating for Connie, as her tart looked the most aesthetically pleasing from the outside.

The Technical challenge leveled the playing field as every baker struggled under the time constraints. With not enough time for the caramel to set before putting the chocolate on top, the contestants were left with runny, mushy messes that were barely edible. “At least it was better than Bread Week,” Lawson quipped.

The Showtopper provided an opportunity for redemption, especially for Mo and Moyin. The former created a beautifully decorated box for a baby shower with a coffee sponge cake, while the latter made a crown with a spectacular opera cake inside. In fact, Moyin’s creation went down so well he earned his first Star Baker title of the season.

Unfortunately, Connie failed to turn things around. She began to panic during the bake, so much so that Hollywood told her to take a five-minute break outside. While her hazelnut cake tasted nice, her nougatine box broke apart when Lawson and Hollywood opened it. And with that, Connie became the latest contestant to be eliminated.

Connie left the tent with an “enormous sense of pride,” adding, “There were many special moments during my time in the tent, but the standout moments for me were the bakes that allowed me to tell stories that were close to my heart.”

“Looking back, they remind me that baking is about so much more than cakes and biscuits,” she continued. “It is about celebrating people, preserving memories, honoring our heritage, and sharing stories through food. Those are the moments that will stay with me forever.”

The Great British Baking Show, Collection 14, Fridays, Netflix

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