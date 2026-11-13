Drew Brees and Troy Aikman - Drew Brees and Troy Aikman (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC; Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

As Troy Aikman’s future on Monday Night Football continues to hang in the balance, another potential successor is already raising his hand.

In an exclusive interview with Front Office Sports, former New Orleans Saints quarterback and current Fox Sports analyst Drew Brees revealed that he would be interested in taking over ESPN‘s broadcast booth if the seat opens up.

Aikman is currently in the final year of his contract and has yet to receive an extension through ESPN, which has fueled speculation that his tenure next to play-by-play partner Joe Buck may come to an end following Super Bowl LXI.

While speaking with Front Office Sports’ Baker Machado, Brees emphasized his appreciation for his current role at Fox while making it clear he wants to reach the top of sports broadcasting.

“At the end of the day, I aspire to be the best at what I’m pursuing,” Brees told FOS. “I love broadcasting and I love my team. And I love being able to broadcast games every week.”

Brees—who joined Fox full-time during the 2025 season—also spoke about how his comfort level has grown in the booth as he aspires for another broadcast role.

“That’s my goal and aspiration, and that’s what I’m working towards,” Brees added. “Every week, I feel like it’s getting better and better and more comfortable. I love the crew that I work with at Fox. I think they’re absolute pros.”

Of course, landing the Monday Night Football analyst role would be no small feat. If ESPN moves on from Aikman, Brees would face a crowded field of rumored candidates. Earlier this month, The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported that ESPN is looking at Peyton Manning or Greg Olsen as their top choices to fill the role.

FOS has also reported that the network’s wishlist includes other names like Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Others have even speculated that Tony Romo could fill Aikman’s shoes after his surprise appearance on Pat McAfee‘s show earlier in the week.

The speculation follows months of brewing behind-the-scenes friction, highlighted by reports of a tense verbal disagreement between Aikman and Buck at SoFi Stadium after Buck quietly inked a five-year, $108 million extension with ESPN.

For now, it looks like Brees has officially thrown his hat into the ring, setting the stage for an aggressive offseason game of broadcast musical chairs.

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