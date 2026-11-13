Tyla Ochoa and Sam Hartman - Tyla Ochoa/Facebook/Shea Kastriner/USTA via Getty Images

Sam Hartman will be introduced to a whole new audience when his season of The Bachelor premieres next year, but those who are familiar with him from the NFL have already been wondering about his love life for quite some time. The Washington Commanders quarterback is looking for his future wife on the ABC dating show and has mostly kept his love life private leading up to this point.

During a 2024 podcast interview, Hartman confirmed that he had a girlfriend. While he didn’t reveal her name, he shared just enough identifying details for fans to guess who she was. By 2025, speculation arose that they had broken up after they stopped following each other on social media.

Scroll down for more details about the woman Hartman was previously linked to.

Who is Sam Hartman’s ex-girlfriend?

In his interview, Hartman revealed, “I have a girlfriend. She plays soccer at Wake Forest. And she’s awesome. She’s great. She’ll be down here for the draft and everything.”

He also added, “This is her last year. She’s got one more season left because she had a redshirt.” Fans later speculated that the mystery woman is Tyla Ochoa, who graduated from Wake Forest in December 2024, following that year’s soccer season.

Per the Wake Forest athletics website, Ochoa only played in one game of her senior year season due to an injury.

How did Sam Hartman and Tyla Ochoa meet?

The two were first linked in 2022 when fans noticed them in posts on her TikTok (which is now set to private). While it’s unclear exactly how they crossed paths, they were both on sports teams at Wake Forest at the time.

Hartman played football for Wake Forest from 2018 to 2022 before transferring to Notre Dame for his final college football season. Ochoa attended the university from 2021 to 2024.

What does Tyla Ochoa do for a living?

Ochoa graduated from Wake Forest with a degree in politics and international affairs. Since August 2026, she has been working as a senior manager of business operations for DFND Security in Charlotte, North Carolina, per LinkedIn.

Prior to that, she worked for TEKSystems in Charleston for about a year. She began as a sales development rep for the IT consulting firm, then became an account manager before leaving the company.

The Bachelor, Season 30 Premiere, Sunday, March 21, 2027, 8/7c, ABC

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