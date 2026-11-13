Ginger Zee on the June 13, 2025, episode of ABC's 'Good Morning America.' - ABC/Heidi Gutman

Ginger Zee revealed that her family is about to face a major change.

The Good Morning Americahost is one of four children, with a brother and two half-sisters. In a Friday, November 13, Instagram post, Zee revealed that one of her sisters, Adrianna Craft, will soon return to work in the U.S. Navy.

“‘Thank you for your service.’ We say that all the time to service members, and it’s so important to have gratitude for them,” she said. “But me and my family have had a bit more close proximity recently. And I just wanted to share that one week from today, my sister — who is a Naval officer, has been in the Reserves, she served on a nuclear sub for six years and then has been in Reserves for a few years — she just got called back up. And in one week, she will be leaving her baby and her family to deploy again.”

Zee continued, “She now is an LCDR Select, that is her position, and I’m so grateful for her and for every other service member. But I think that it really brought home the fact that these people change their lives, they upend everything”

Zee said it’s important to Craft that people not only appreciate service members, but also the family that supports them. “I just wanted to bring that up since she’s leaving in a week and it is top of mind, and we just passed Veterans Day, and it feels very important,” she concluded. “So truly, thank you for your service, everyone in the family.”

In the post’s caption, Zee wrote, “Thousands of families lives are changing, getting challenged constantly — all to serve our country. My sister deploys one week from today (she got called up out of the reserves – she served on nuclear subs originally). In talking to her, as her husband and baby get ready for big change without mom around, we wanted to make sure we all include the families that support the service member in our gratitude. Truly, thank you all for your service. I love you @marinesci20.”

Fans shared their support for Zee’s sister and family in the post’s comments. “Thank her for her service. My husband was army National Guard and when they were called up it’s hard on the family. So what she is sacrificing is much appreciated,” one user wrote. Another said, “Grew up an Air Force brat, had family members in Army, Marines and Air Force. Thank your sister and family for her service.”

Someone else shared, “Ginger, military daughter, wife and mother here…we honor her service and know what a tremendous sacrifice this is…prayers are with her and your family.” A different person posted, “So beautiful said Ginger. I can’t imagine your sister leaving her family. It shows the dedication of our military. My son is in the Naval Academy and I appreciate you sharing this.”

A separate commenter stated, “Thank you to all our service people. It’s heart wrenching when you have to leave your family behind, especially when you have children, and the support of your neighbors, your family, your friends, your community is so very important.”

Good Morning America, Weekdays, 7 am, ABC

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