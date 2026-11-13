Lateasha Lunceford and Dr. Gregory Lunceford - Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Married to Medicine star Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford has filed for divorce from Dr. Gregory Lunceford after three years of marriage, according to court documents TMZ obtained.

Lateasha filed for dissolution of marriage at the Fulton County Superior Civil Court on Tuesday (November 10), claiming that her marriage to Gregory was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

The reality star said she and Gregory split before the filing but did not provide a specific date of separation. She also requested spousal support, claiming that she “lacks sufficient income and resources to maintain the standard of living established during the marriage.” The filing said Gregory “possesses a substantially greater earning capacity and ability to contribute to [her] support.”

Lateasha also requested an equitable division of the marital assets, with each party retaining the vehicles currently in their possession.

The former couple met in 2020 after Lateasha sent Gregory a message on Instagram. They tied the knot in 2023 at the Starling Hotel in Atlanta. “Just seeing my husband when I first stepped on that aisle, I was like, ‘This is it. He’s mine,'” Lateasha told People at the time. “I couldn’t believe it was happening. I still can’t believe it sometimes!”

Lateasha and Gregory’s relationship was featured on Bravo’s reality television series Married to Medicine, with Lateasha joining the cast in its tenth season in November 2023. In the 11th season, the pair discussed having a baby and explored in vitro fertilization (IVF).

However, they later decided to take a break from their fertility journey. “Honestly, after getting off the show, we have decided to just really focus on our marriage,” Lateasha, who struggles with endometriosis, said on social media in October 2025. “At first, I was trying to do it right away, but honestly, with all the drama, I just think that it’s important for us to establish a solid foundation.”

She added, “I definitely do want a family, but in order to have a family, you’ve got to have a solid foundation.”

Lateasha’s run on Married to Medicine ended last year after just two seasons. “Never ever been a quitter. And I never ran away from anybody. It just is what it is. There are better things in store for me,” she said in May 2025. “That platform was what it was at the moment and I think God has something better, and I’m going down the right path.”

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