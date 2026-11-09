Are ‘Mormon Wives: OC’s Salomé & Aaron Still Together?

BOBBI ALTHOFF, SALOMÉ ANDREA, AARON - Disney/Ashley Rose

Salomé Andrea is a TikTok star and content creator, so she’s been sharing her life with fans online for years. However, she’s now opening herself up to an even bigger audience as one of the stars of Hulu’s new series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.

Of course, that means her marriage to her husband, Aaron Brimhall, a photographer, will also be in the spotlight. In 2025, the two were the subject of major scrutiny after fans began speculating online that they had separated.

The breakup rumors were intensified when fans also noticed Salomé and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Chase McWhorter commenting on each other’s social media posts, which seemed to abruptly stop, with many comments allegedly even getting deleted, in early 2026.

“The fact that you were with Chase … it’s so weird,” Aaron tells Salomé in the SLOMW: OC trailer. So, what’s the deal here? Scroll down for more about Salomé and Aaron’s romance now.

Are Salomé Andrea and Aaron Brimhall still together?

Yes, Salomé and Aaron are still together. Although they appear to have hit a rough patch in 2025, they reconciled in 2026 and even announced in May that they’re expecting a baby together.

Since then, Aaron has begun popping up in Salomé’s social media posts more often, most recently in an intimate maternity shoot, in which they looked very much like a couple.

How did Salomé Andrea and Aaron Brimhall meet?

The couple shared their story in a 2023 TikTok, with Salomé revealing she met her now-husband when she was in ninth grade (he is two years older).

“I had a crush on him. I would tie-dye shirts for Aaron,” she spilled. “He didn’t even know who I was, but I would have sleepovers with his sister, and he would want tie-dye shirts, and I would stay up all night making sure he had a tie-dye shirt for school the next morning. I was committed, and I had a vision.”

She said Aaron texted her to hang out for New Year’s Eve, but when she got off work at 10 p.m. and texted him, he didn’t answer. They only ended up hanging out after Salomé’s brother jumped in. “My brother texted him, ‘Hang out with my sister, she’s crying right now,'” the content creator shared, and Aaron admitted, “That actually excited me.”

While they didn’t kiss at midnight, they shared a “peck” when Aaron took Salomé home. “A year goes by, we don’t really hang out, we do our own thing,” she continued. “We started hanging out again and became attached, and basically we’ve been together since I was 17 and Aaron was 19.”

The pair tied the knot in 2012 when Salomé was just 20 years old.

How many kids do Salomé Andrea and Aaron Brimhall have?

Salomé and Aaron are parents to twin girls, Luca and Rue, who were born in 2018. They are currently expecting their third child, another baby girl, any day now.

Luca and Rae often appear in Salomé’s social media content, which mostly focuses on lifestyle, motherhood, and fashion.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, Series Premiere, Thursday, November 12, Hulu

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