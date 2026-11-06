Christopher Meloni Returns in ‘SVU’ Episode 600 Preview

- NBC

What better way for Law & Order: SVU to celebrate 600 episodes than to bring its OG partners back together? Mariska Hargitay is joined onscreen once again by Christopher Meloni, reuniting Benson and Stabler for a case that’s going to bring them back to the days when they were both detectives (she’s now captain).

According to NBC, in “Obedience,” airing on Thursday, November 12, “When questions arise about a conviction from one of Benson’s earliest cases, she reunites with Stabler to uncover the truth. As the squad follows new leads, the pair must confront the consequences of the choices they made as young detectives.”

After the latest episode, NBC aired a preview teasing what to expect from the reunion. “This is one of our first cases, and we got it wrong,” Benson tells Stabler. That means it’s time for the two of them to get to work looking into that mistake because neither of them is done. Let’s just say we feel bad for whoever they’ll be interrogating. Plus, Laura Innes guest stars! Benson tells her character, “We’re going to get justice.” It’s another ERreunion for Hargitay.

As showrunner Michele Fazekastold TV Insider ahead of the season, “In years past, they’ve sometimes done these big reunion episodes like bringing back [characters]. And so it’s going to be the show. It’s going to be our characters and going back to the heart of the show and what it is.”

Meloni last appeared on SVU in its 27th season premiere, and this will be his first episode back since his spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime, was canceled after five seasons (four on NBC, one on Peacock).

When talking about any future appearances from Meloni last season, Fazekas explained to us, “I wouldn’t want to just drop him in an unimportant scene. You have to use him and bring him in with purpose.”

She continued, “When I was on the show, it was Benson and Stabler, and I personally don’t know about a love interest for her. I think that is a really important relationship that I do want to serve as much as we can. … I think it’s important to service that relationship for me personally and also for the fans. It’s a super important relationship to Benson, and Benson is a different person than she was when I was on the show before. She has grown in so many different ways, and that relationship is very different, and Stabler is a different person. So, what are they now together?”

What are you hoping to see from Benson and Stabler in Episode 600? Let us know in the comments section below.

Law & Order: SVU, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC

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