Which ‘Off Campus’ Book Character Isn’t Returning for Season 2?

Allie in the Off Campus Season 1 finale - Prime Video

Off Campusis moving Dean (Stephen Kalyn) and Allie’s (Mika Abdalla) relationship to the forefront in Season 2. Their love story is based on Elle Kennedy’s book The Score. When the hockey romance adaptation announced its April 2027 release date, it also revealed the second season’s key cast members — and one major character from The Score is missing.

Riley Davis, who appears in Season 1 as Allie’s longtime boyfriend-turned-ex, Sean, will not appear in Season 2, Prime Video has confirmed. Davis isn’t the only one not returning for Season 2. Justin Kohl actor Josh Heuston, who plays Hannah’s (Ella Bright) temporary love interest, will not be reprising his role either.

Davis’ exit, however, is more surprising. Readers of The Score know Sean’s absence is a major switch-up from the book, which includes a pivotal third-act scene involving the character. Known by fans as the “Call Dean” scene, the buzzy moment occurs when Dean and Allie are still casually seeing each other in secret. (Warning: The below contains spoilers for The Score by Elle Kennedy.)

After spending Thanksgiving with Dean in New York City, Allie is accosted by her drunken ex at her dorm. Sean goes on a tirade about Allie’s involvement with Dean, which he learned about because one of his friends spotted them together. Sean asks if they’re a couple, and when she confirms they’re just hooking up, Sean assumes Allie cheated on him and cruelly shames her.

Thankfully, Garrett is in the dorm visiting Hannah, and steps in to toss Sean out. Needing comfort in the brutal aftermath, Allie asks Hannah to call Dean, revealing their connection for the first time. Dean, of course, arrives, and they decide to become a full-fledged couple during the ensuing conversation. Sean plays a pivotal part in pushing Allie and Dean to actually be together.

So, what does Davis’ absence mean for the “Call Dean” scene? Earlier this summer, the cast and crew pretended like they didn’t know of the scene when ET asked if they’d filmed it yet. In April, Swooon asked Abdalla which The Score scene she was hoping made it into the show. “I think the most iconic one is the ‘Call Dean’ scene,” she said. “I think that just has to be in there.”

Quite a few Sean and Allie book moments play out in Season 1, which sees Allie realize that they have different visions for their futures. They’ve broken up and gotten back together before, but Allie ends things for good in Episode 4. She starts sleeping with Dean a short while later. In Episode 6, moments after Dean has left her dorm, Allie thinks the knock at her door is him coming back for his coat.

Instead, she comes face to face with Sean, and the situation is exactly what it looks like. “We just broke up, Al. You really can’t be alone, can you?” he says before walking away.

How do you think the “Call Dean” scene could appear in Season 2, if at all, now that Sean’s out of the picture? Let us know in the comments below!

Off Campus, Season 2, April 28, Prime Video

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