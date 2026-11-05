‘Cupertino’ Sneak Peek: Dark Turn With Stolen Liver in Sunday Episode

"Harper" -- Coverage of the CBS Original Series Cupertino, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Ella Stiller as Christy Palladino. Photo: Elizabeth Fisher/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. - Elizabeth Fisher / CBS

Cupertino‘s Thursday (November 5) night episode hasn’t yet aired, but we already have a look ahead at what’s next on the series’ special Sunday (November 8) night episode, “Harper.”

In the above clip, exclusive to TV Insider, Michael Price (Mike Colter) is in a car with his ex Nichole E. Ferebee (Renée Elise Goldsberry) when he gets a panicked call with very bad news from Christy Palladino (Ella Stiller): Their client’s liver is being taken away just before she is due for a transplant because a richer patient has taken her place in line.

“They screwed her, Michael, I can’t believe it,” Christy reports to her boss from the ground in the hospital. “The hospital, they’re giving her liver to some rich bastard in the VIP wing.”

Michael notes that they’ve already conquered one legal hurdle for the client — with the judge ruling that her insurance company has to cover the procedure — but that doesn’t seem to matter. Christy reports, “She was being prepped for surgery when some sheriff came and stopped it.”

Christy, who never shies away from a confrontation, then attempts to talk to a doctor, then a security guard, and Michael overhears what he needs to: the name of this high-profile patient. It’s the head of Albert Ensler, head of Wayside Venture Capital. With that, Michael makes a call to the judge… but will it be too late?

The official description for Sunday’s episode reads, “When Christy’s roommate is denied a transplant due to an AI algorithm swapping the order of the list to put a wealthy man above her, Michael and Olivia (Rachel Keller) race to get a judge on board to stop the surgery. Meanwhile, due to a traffic jam, everyone involved must fight this legal battle remotely from their cars.”

The episode will guest star Erich Bergen as Carl Kenner and will air on Sunday night at 8/7c on CBS, followed by two encore episodes.

Cupertino, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC

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