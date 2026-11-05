Will ‘Black Doves’ Return for Season 3?

Ben Whishaw and Keira Knightley in 'Black Doves' Season 2 - Matthew Towers / Netflix

Black Doves has returned for Season 2, but will the spy drama continue on for Season 3? That’s the question that lingers following Season 2’s closing moments.

Following a major twist for Helen (Keira Knightley), we’re breaking down everything we know about the possibility of Black Doves‘ return, including where the story could take viewers, which stars are likely to return, and much more. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for more on the potential third season of Black Doves in the weeks ahead. Warning: Spoilers for Black Doves Season 2 ahead!

Has Black Doves been renewed for Season 3?

Black Doves hasn’t been renewed for Season 3 yet, but stay tuned for the possibility of a greenlight following the arrival of Season 2.

Who would star in Black Doves Season 3?

Black Doves Season 2 cast includes Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire, Andrew Buchan, Kathryn Hunter, Ella Lily Hyland, Gabrielle Creevy, Agnes O’Casey, Molly Chesworth, Ambika Mod, Babou Ceesay, Sam Riley, Neve Campbell, Sylvia Hoeks, Goran Kostic, and Samuel Barnett. While it’s difficult to say who would return for a third season, the likeliest candidates include Knightley and Whishaw, as well as Buchan.

How does Black Doves set up Season 3?

While Season 2 of Black Doves sets up Helen’s (Knightley) husband Wallace (Buchan) for success as he prepares to become prime minister, she is faced with an impossible task by the titular organization, which orders her to kill him. Ultimately, Helen decides against following through with the mission and confesses the true nature of her work to her husband. What could happen next? Only a third season could possibly answer the question.

Who would make Black Doves Season 3?

Black Doves is created for television by Joe Barton, who also writes and executive produces the series alongside Jane Featherstone, Chris Fry, and Keira Knightley.

Stay tuned for updates on Black Doves Season 3, and let us know what you’d like to see next for the series in the comments section below.

Black Doves, Seasons 1-2, Streaming now, Netflix

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