Is South Carolina Senator Annie Andrews Married?

.S. Sen.-elect Annie Andrews (D-SC) speaks during an election night watch party at the Charleston Marriott on November 03, 2026 in Charleston, South Carolina - Win McNamee/Getty

Amid the blue tsunami on election night, South Carolina flipped Democratic in the Senate for the first time since 1998. Annie Andrews officially became the state’s senator-elect when she beat the Republican candidate, Lindsey Graham‘s sister, Darline Graham, at the polls. Annie also made history as the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate in South Carolina.

Now that the pediatrician has won a successful political campaign and will officially be in the spotlight moving forward, there are plenty of eyes on her life outside of politics. Below, Swooon rounded up everything to know about her love life and family.

Is Annie Andrews married?

No, Annie is not currently married or in a public relationship. She was previously married to Charlie Andrews, whom she wed in 2011. Annie filed for divorce in 2023, and it was finalized the following year.

Who is Annie Andrews’ ex-husband?

Like Annie, Charlie is also a doctor. Per LinkedIn, he worked as a neurocritical care doctor at the Medical University of South Carolina from 2011 to June 2026, and he is currently an attending physician at Prisma Health.

Charlie received his bachelor’s degree from Miami University in 2004 and attended med school at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship at MUSC.

While it’s unclear exactly how Charlie and Annie met, they were both students at the University of Cincinnati at the same time (Annie was in medical school there from 2002 to 2006, while Charlie attended from 2004 to 2008). They then seemingly moved on to MUSC together.

Details about Annie and Charlie’s divorce have not been publicized, and it’s unclear why they split.

Does Annie Andrews have kids?

Yes, Annie is a mother to three children, all of whom she shares with her ex-husband. Her kids are daughter Gracie, son Henry, and daughter Evelyn. As of May 2026, they were 14, 11, and 9, respectively, per her interview with Motherly.com.

“Becoming a mother changed everything for me,” Annie told the outlet. “My kids are my why. They are the reason I am brave enough to do this big brave thing I never imagined doing. My youngest daughter was born six days before the 2016 election. I had a visceral reaction watching those election returns come in and in the wee hours of that night, I knew I was going to have to get off the sidelines and work to create the world I know my three children and all 73 million children in this country deserve.”

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