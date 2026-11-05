Is Joanna Gaines Pregnant? Why Husband Chip Is Saying She Is

Chip and Joanna Gaines - Chip and Joanna Gaines

Chip Gaines is manifesting another baby.

The Fixer Upper star, 51, shares five kids with his wife, Joanna, 48, who revealed Chip’s wish on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast. During the November 5 appearance, Joanna shared that Chip has already been telling their loved ones that she’s pregnant in his eagerness to grow their family.

“And just for the record, I’m not,” Joanna clarified. “His parents came to the football [game], and he’s like, ‘Jo, tell my dad.'”

She prefaced that tidbit with another family insight, explaining that all of her older kids dote on her youngest son, 8-year-old Crew. Their eldest, Drake, is 21 years old and a senior in college, followed by 20-year-old Ella, 18-year-old Duke, and 16-year-old Emmie.

“When I had Crew at 40, I said, ‘Chip, I want him to have more siblings,'” Joanna said. “I really thought I’d have nine children. I’m that lady. Look at my hair — don’t I look like a lady that would have nine kids? And he was not open to it. Guess who’s open to it now? At 48?”

Joanna recalled Chip even telling their older children that she’s pregnant. “My daughter said, ‘I’m not coming home if this is true,'” she said. “He’s like trying to speak it out into the universe.”

Chip took it a step further by relaying the message to a 2,000-member audience during a speaking engagement with his wife. “He said, ‘If anyone has any connection to TMZ, will you tell them that my wife is [pregnant]?” she added. “So that whole audience thinks I’m pregnant. I don’t know what’s happening. But I’m not.”

Joanna wrapped up the segment by encouraging Kelce to have a fifth child. She thinks five is a “good number.” She added, “I’m just saying, Kylie, bust it out. Five. It’s going to be your little boy, and it’s going to rock your world because it’s totally different than girls. And it’s another spot in your heart. And if it’s a girl, great because five girls is a party house.”

The designer continued, “I’d have more babies if I could too, so.”

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