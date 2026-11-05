‘The Rockford Files’ With David Boreanaz Sets Premiere Date

David Boreanaz as James "Jim" Rockford — 'The Rockford Files' - Mark Hill/NBC

David Boreanaz returns to television this January.

NBC has set the premiere date and schedule for The Rockford Files, which sees the SEAL Team star take on the iconic role from the classic ’70s series previously played by James Garner. The Rockford Files previews on January 2, 2027, at 8/7c following NBC’s NFL telecast, then will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

As for its regularly scheduled time slot, it’s joining the Thursday night lineup, kicking things off at 8/7c, beginning on January 7. In the fall, that night’s schedule is The Traitors: New Blood, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order. Barring any changes (NBC has yet to announce the rest of its midseason dates), The Rockford Files will be joining the two Law & Order shows.

NBC has also released an ad for Jim Rockford’s hotline (watch it above), featuring the Bones star. “I’m Jim Rockford. Whether it’s identity theft, infidelity, embezzlement, extortion, if you got questions, I’ll find you answers. Jim Rockford, private investigator. Let’s roll,” he says.

And yes, the number of that hotline works. If you call (769) JIM-ROCK, the hotline, inspired by the voicemail from the original series, “gives fans a direct touchpoint with Jim Rockford and stay connected,” according to NBC. It features a message from Boreanaz and you can sign up for text updates from the show.

The Rockford Files is described as “a contemporary update” of the ’70s series. The logline reads: “Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn’t commit, James Rockford returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles. It doesn’t take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime.”

In addition to Boreanaz as Jim Rockford, the series stars Michaela McManus, Ilfenesh Hadera, and Jacki Weaver. Writer Mike Daniels executive produces with Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, and David Hudgins. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The Rockford Files, Series Premiere, Saturday, January 2, 2027, 8/7c, NBC; Time Period Premiere, Thursday, January 7, 8/7c

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