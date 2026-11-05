Rob Gronkowski Addresses Turning Point USA Accusations After Backlash

Rob Gronkowski - John Nacion / Getty Images

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, a.k.a. Gronk, is setting the record straight about his appearance at the voting polls in New Hampshire during the 2026 Midterm Elections.

The footballer stirred up online debate after he was reportedly seen at the polls as part of Turning Point Action’s “get-out-the-vote” campaign. At least, that’s what New Hampshire’s local newsroom, WMUR, reported as the purpose of Gronkowski’s appearance in Bedford, where he posed for photos with voters in line.

Now, the sports figure is seemingly denouncing such claims as he took to Instagram stories to share a personal message to fans. “It has been upsetting and eye opening to see the narratives around my visit to NH on Election Day with Camille,” he wrote in reference to his appearance, which included his longtime girlfriend Camille Kostek.

“In regard to the images and videos circulating,” Gronkowski wrote, “we are not endorsed by or affiliated with Turning Point USA. After stopping at Goffstown high school we crossed the street to greet excited fans yelling out our names before leaving to the next location. We simply took some pictures and I signed some things for them before leaving.”

“We took photos with people across the political spectrum throughout that morning. We cannot control what the media has made of it and running with – so we are here to shut down the false narratives,” Gronkowski continued. “It’s disappointing to see an innocent moment stripped of context and turned into clickbait. Our message has always been and always will be to treat everyone with kindness and hope you all will do the same.”

WMUR’s reported that Gronkowski was one of many celebrities making pit stops at the New Hampshire polling sites on behalf of Turning Point, including Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather, among others.

Gronkowski is likely in New England ahead of his Patriots Hall of Fame induction on Saturday, November 7, which is set to unfold at Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium. It’s already been reported that Patriots owner Robert Kraft will not make the ceremony.

Let us know what you thought of Gronkowski’s statement in the comments section below.

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