‘GMA’s Ginger Zee Shares Terrifying Animal Run-In On Set

Ginger Zee on the November 5, 2026, episode of ABC's 'Good Morning America.' - ABC

Ginger Zee had a surprise encounter behind the scenes of Good Morning America.

The meteorologist reported live from ABC News’s Los Angeles bureau during the show’s Thursday, November 5, episode. As she and the crew set up their filming location, a group of raccoons roamed around the property.

“I’m like [the] Robert Irwin of KABC,” Zee joked in a Thursday Instagram video while filming the animals. “When we’re out here at 3 a.m. for promos on the West Coast at the bureau, we often get to see wildlife. It’s like a zoo. Last time we were here, there was a coyote.”

Zee joked that the raccoons just wanted to appear on camera. “They’re digging. They’re digging holes, like, deep holes. You notice that?” she pointed out, to which someone suggested the raccoons were digging for worms to eat.

Zee’s video ended with a clip of two raccoons seemingly squaring up for a fight. “‘Don’t get my worm,’ he said,” she quipped.

Fans shared their surprised reactions to Zee’s animal encounter in the post’s comments. “It’s legit a jungle out there,” one user wrote, while another joked, “Ma’am, they are just doing their jobs.”

Someone else said, “They’re cute and scary at the same time.” A different person posted, “They want their 2 minutes of fame.” A separate commenter stated, “Kinda creepy! Stay safe Ginger!”

Zee was one of several GMA stars reporting live from L.A. on Thursday. In an Instagram Story post, she confirmed she was in the City of Angels to attend Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos‘ joint Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, hosted by Michael Strahan, later that day.

“Excited to see @robinrobertsgma and @gstephanopoulos get their stars today,” she wrote alongside a GMA segment clip about how the Walk of Fame stars are made. (Other hosts, such as Sam Champion and Lara Spencer, remained in New York City for Thursday’s show.)

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They have become trusted voices in American journalism, connecting with audiences through their integrity, compassion, and commitment to storytelling,” Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement on the organization’s website. “It is a privilege to honor these two extraordinary talents with a double star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, celebrating their remarkable contributions to broadcasting and the lasting impact they have made on viewers across the country.”

Roberts and Stephanopoulos’s fellow Walk of Fame Class of 2026 TV inductees include Sarah Michelle Gellar, Gordon Ramsay, Noah Wyle, Bradley Whitford, Greg Daniels, Melody Thomas Scott, and Lucero. The ceremony will be held on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. PT and will stream live on the Walk of Fame website.

Good Morning America, Weekdays, 7 am, ABC

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