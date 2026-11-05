‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest Thrilled by Last Second Victory

Ryan Seacrest and Randy - ABC

A contestant had a last second epiphany while solving the final puzzle on the November 4 episode of Wheel of Fortune, and Ryan Seacrest was thrilled for him to take home nearly $60,000 in cash and prizes.

The game began with a “Fun & Games” Fortune Frenzy. Things were fairly even across the board to start, with LaCreshia and Marcy solving two of the puzzles, and Randy solving one.

Marcy kicked things off by spinning the wheel for the “On My Playlist” puzzle. She scored the Wild Card wedge and guessed “T,” two of which were in the puzzle. After buying an “E,” Marcy scored $600 for guessing “N.” She bought an “A” (there was one), then guessed the letter “S” on an $850 spin (there were two). After Marcy bought the “I,” there were no vowels left, but her turn ended there as she landed on “Bankrupt” for her next spin.

Randy guessed the letter “R” and found two for $550 each, then earned $600 for guessing “G.” After that, he lost his turn. LaCreshia only spun once and went “Bankrupt.” With Marcy back at the wheel, she earned $2,500 for finding an “L” and $550″ for finding a “Y.” She then landed on a wedge for a trip to Arizona and correctly guessed “C,” of which there was one.

The board was mostly filled at that point (STRICTLY _ANGERS), but Marcy missed out on her $2,500 spin when she guessed the letter “D,” which was wrong. Randy solved the puzzle, “Strictly Bangers.” He finished the first round with $2,600, while Marcy and LaCreshia each had $2,000.

The second puzzle was a crossword with the clue “Tomatoes.” Randy landed on $3,500, but scored no money on the letter “T.” LaCreshia then made a run with a $650 spin with the letter “P” (two), $700 spin with the letter R (three), and $500 spin for the letter “M” (three). She also bought an “E” (there were three) and an “I” (there was one), then solved the puzzle: Ripe, Plum, Roma, Heirloom.

That brought LaCreshia up to $6,400, while Randy and Marcy still had $2,600 and $2,000, respectively.

LaCreshia spun the wheel first on the next puzzle, “Travel Tips.” She landed on $500 and correctly guessed “S,” of which there were two. Her turn ended on her next $600 spin, though, as there was no “M” in the puzzle.

Marcy landed on $600 and guessed “T” (there were two). She bought three Es, but lost her turn when she asked to buy another vowel and accidentally said “E” again.

Randy’s spin landed on $650 and he guessed “B” (there were two). He bought four “As” and two “Us”, but when he spun and landed on $650 again, his guess, “R,” didn’t appear in the puzzle. LaCreshia earned $650 for finding one “L,” but learned there was no “I” in the puzzle when she tried to buy a vowel.

Marcy used her turn to solve the puzzle and guessed, “Make a plan but be spontaneous,” but that was incorrect. Randy lost his turn and LaCreshia landed on “Bankrupt”, so it was Marcy’s turn again. She spun for $650 and guessed “N,” of which there were three, but on her next turn, she hit the “Bankrupt” wedge again. Randy then solved the puzzle himself: “Have a plan but be spontaneous.” He won a trip to Curacao worth over $9,000, bringing his total to $12,772.

In the Triple Toss-up, “I’m Puzzled,” each player got one right puzzle to add $2,000 each to their totals (Randy guessed “Mystified,” Marcy got “Stupefied,” and LaCreshia figured out “Dumbfounded”).

The Final Spin buzzer rang on the fourth puzzle, “What Are You Doing?” LaCreshia’s spin landed on $650, which meant every consonant was worth $1,650 in this round. She guessed an “R,” but there was none. Marcy guessed “N,” and there were three,” while Randy found one “S.” After more round of guesses, Randy was able to solve “Sticking the landing.”

With $19,722, Randy moved onto the Bonus Round and chose “On the Map” as his category. Marcy finished with $4,000 and LaCreshia with $8,400.

With the automatic R, S, T, L, N, and E letters, the puzzle began as: _ _ _SE, _ _ _ _ _. Randy guessed the letters G, H, F, and O, and ended up with: _O_SE _ _ _ HO. At the last second, he solved “Boise, Idaho,” and Seacrest was beyond excited for him, especially as he showed him the $40,000 prize card.

“Congratulations!” the host said. “It hit you like that. You were almost going to give up, but you didn’t.” He asked Randy what it felt like to score in the last second, and he replied, “It was crazy. All that pressure, gone!” Randy walked away with cash and prizes totaling $59,722.

Wheel of Fortune, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock

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