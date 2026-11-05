All About Abdul El-Sayed’s Wife & Their Family

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and his wife Dr. Sarah Jukaku listen to Common during his last rally at The Majestic Theater on November 2, 2026, in Detroit, Michigan. El-Sayed, is running against Republican Senate candidate, former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI) for the open U.S. Senate seat. - Salwan Georges / Getty Images

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed has made history. The Michigan senator-elect is the first Muslim to be elected to the United States Senate. El-Sayed beat Mike Rogers by seven points in the 2026 midterm elections.

Throughout El-Sayed’s campaign, he has had the support of his wife, Dr. Sarah Jukaku. El-Sayed has effortlessly balanced campaigning across the state of Michigan and his family. As El-Sayed remains in the political spotlight, everyone wants to know more about his wife and family. Swooon has your guide to his marriage, kids, and more.

What does Abdul El-Sayed’s wife do for a living?

Jukaku is a psychiatrist with a private practice in Michigan. Like her husband, Jukaku attended undergrad at the University of Michigan. She went on to earn her M.D. from Columbia University in 2015. She completed residencies in psychiatry at Cornell University and University of Michigan Ann Arbor.

How did Abdul El-Sayed and Dr. Sarah Jukaku meet?

They met while attending the University of Michigan. “When he proposed to me, I was a freshman,” Jukaku told The Michigan Daily in 2006. “I was young, and one of the things he said was, ‘We’re still growing, now we can grow together.’”

When did Abdul El-Sayed and Dr. Sarah Jukaku get married?

The couple got married in May 2006, so they celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary earlier this year. “What does anyone do when they get married? You find the person you want to marry and you marry them,” El-Sayed told The Michigan Daily. They were still undergraduates when they tied the knot.

“Being able to grow with your significant other is an experience that a lot of people miss out on,” he said. “[Sarah and I] are happy and lucky to have the opportunity, thank God.” El-Sayed always believed that he would marry young. “I was going to meet one girl and I was going to marry her,” he admitted. “In some senses, I feel like that’s the purest form of a relationship with someone. It cuts out all the B.S.”

Just before the midterm elections, El-Sayed thanked his wife for all of her support. “I am boundlessly blessed to have Sarah as my life partner and mother to our daughters. No one else I’d rather have by my side,” he wrote on Instagram.

Back in August, El-Sayed penned a heartfelt message to Jukaku. “She’s the best of us. To my wife, my best friend, and mom to our girls, I couldn’t do any of this without you,” he wrote.

Do Abdul El-Sayed and Dr. Sarah Jukaku have kids?

El-Sayed is a girl dad! The epidemiologist and Jukaku have two daughters: Emmalee and Serene. The parents have kept their daughters out of the public eye during the campaign and do not share their faces online.

“Abdul is the same to me and my daughters as he is to you,” Jukaku said at her husband’s final campaign rally. “He says the same things no matter where he is and no matter who he’s talking to because he believes and means those things.”

She gushed that he has “goofy dance parties” with their daughters and plenty of “corny dad jokes.”

During the campaign, El-Sayed released a video that showed him spending time with his daughters at home. “Your relationship with your kids evolves over time. You know, as soon as they’re born, you know they’re going to be the most important people in your life,” he said.

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