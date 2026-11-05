Will Joe Miñoso Return to ‘Chicago Fire’ After Exit?

Joe Minoso as Cruz — 'Chicago Fire' Season 15 Episode 5 "Three Hundred" - Peter Gordon/NBC

Chicago Fire, in its 300th episode on Wednesday, November 4, said goodbye to an OG cast member. Joe Miñoso exited in the milestone hour, with his character, Joe Cruz, choosing to leave 51 (and firefighting) as he continued to recover from his serious injury at the beginning of the season and his family grew by two with Chloe (Kristen Gutoskie) giving birth to twins.

But since Cruz did survive his final episode, there is the inevitable question: Will we see him again? Miñoso is all for it.

“If they want me back, I leave it to the writers to decide how and what capacity, and I’ll gladly come in and strap up whatever boot they need,” he told TV Insider while breaking down his exit.

As for what he’d like to see with his character, should that happen, he suggests that Cruz becomes a support to firefighters, including those who are hurt on the job like he was. His was the only serious injury among the members of 51 in the massive structure fire that carried over from Season 14. Debris fell on him, fracturing his back, as he attempted to rescue civilians who were trapped. He started off the season in a wheelchair, but he was steadily improving and able to walk with a cane by his final episode. He and his family left Chicago to be closer to a recovery center that was known for getting first responders back on the job, off Archer’s (Chicago Med‘s Steven Weber) recommendation.

“That seems like it could be a natural progression given what he’s gone through. And I think in general, Victor [Teran, showrunner] and I have had conversations about how he returns and however it is, it sounds like it will be however he can be of support,” Miñoso shared. “But that could be a million different things. I’m fully prepared to go, ‘Yeah, I’m healed. We got a really good babysitter and I’m coming back. I’ll do whatever,’ because all of it has just been such a joy and I love these people. I love the crew and I’m happy to return in any capacity.”

Ahead of his exit, the star admitted he hadn’t yet said goodbye to Cruz or the show since he’s regularly in touch with everyone on it. He’s also preparing to direct an episode, allowing for him to get to know the crew more by being on that side of the camera.

“I used to say in a lot of interviews, it’s like they’re going to have to drag me out of this show kicking and screaming. And minus the kicking and screaming, they’re still going to have to kind of drag me out because I love the people I work with. I think we have one of the most remarkable crews in the world. They’re amazing and capable of anything and some of the hardest working people you’ll ever meet. And my cast is forever my family,” Miñoso said. “I’ve been to weddings, I’ve been to funerals, I’ve been to christenings. I feel more so a part of this family than I do my own in a lot of ways. So I don’t think that I’ll ever say goodbye to the guy. And there’s some plans in the works that I can’t talk about in detail that might have us revisiting Cruz in some ways, but ultimately I think it’s not necessarily goodbye forever. I don’t feel like I’ve lost out on the character. I feel like we got to close the book on a chapter, and I look so forward to reading the next one.”

Do you want to see Joe Miñoso return? What would you want to see from Cruz if so? Let us know in the comments section below.

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC

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