Carson Daly Confirmed as New ‘Weekend Today’ Cohost

Laura Jarrett and Carson Daly, 'Weekend Today,' NBC, 2026. - NBC

A familiar face is officially joining the Weekend Today family.

Peter Alexander formerly led the Saturday edition of Today with Laura Jarrett before exitingNBC News in March. In recent weeks, Carson Dalyjoined Jarrett at the anchor desk as a temporary replacement. On the Thursday, November 5, episode of Today, it was revealed that Daly’s new position would become official.

“There is a big, beautiful announcement for our Today family,” Jenna Bush Hager said during her “Jenna’s Morning Boost” segment. Savannah Guthrie added, “That is right. If you have been watching Saturday Today, you may have seen this dynamic duo at the desk together.”

The show aired a clip of Daly and Jarrett on Weekend Today, after which Guthrie announced, “Carson Daly is now the official co-anchor of Saturday Today alongside Laura Jarrett. Carson and Laura, we’re so happy for both of you.”

Guthrie went on to lead the Today hosts in a toast for the new hosting duo. “Let’s raise a glass to Laura, who’s been holding it down so well on Saturday Today. And to Carson. I want to say, Carson, you know how much I love you. You’re like a brother to me. I always say to anyone who will listen that Carson is like salt and pepper on a meal. He makes everything taste better,” she gushed. “He makes every segment he’s in pop. You bring so much love and light, and I am so happy. So, cheers to you. Happy six-day work week! He loves to have a couple jobs.”

Daly shared his excitement for the new role, stating, “I’ve been very lucky to have a lot of TV gigs, but this one’s really special. At my age, and at my stage of my career, to have an opportunity to come in and sit next to Laura and to learn and to get better at my job, to be the best broadcaster I can, is not something I take lightly.”

He continued, “Most importantly, the best part about the gig is, like here, during the week — which I still be here during the week — is getting to go to your place of employment with such high-quality human beings. We are a family, and the fact that I get to spend one more day in this building, six days a week, is an absolute honor.”

Daly’s first broadcast as the new co-anchor of Weekend Today will be Saturday, November 7. In addition to Jarrett, the Saturday team includes features anchor Joe Fryer and meteorologist Angie Lassman.

Daly made his NBC debut in 2002 with his late-night series Last Call with Carson Daly. He has hosted The Voice since its premiere in 2011 and joined Today in 2013.

Fans reacted to Daly’s new role on social media. “Carson Daly – every Gen Xer’s tv BFF living their best life. He makes the Today Show so much fun. Congrats on Saturday’s too!” one fan commented on Today‘s Instagram page. Another added, “From TRL in my teenage afternoons to TODAY in my mornings, couldn’t be happier for @carsondaly!!”

Someone else shared, “Amazing! You are so loved by every generation!!!” A different person posted, “Carson is so engaging and enjoyable to watch and listen to! Congratulations, Carson!! Looking forward to seeing you every Saturday!” A separate commenter stated, “It’s about time Carson gets acknowledged for his great presence to the shows. Carson is funny, kind, knowledgeable & so relatable. Can’t wait to watch how he thrives on Saturdays.”

Today, Weekdays, 7am/6c, NBC

Weekend Today, Saturdays, 7am/6c, NBC

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