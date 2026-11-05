CNN’s Abby Phillip Shares First Photos of Newborn Baby

Abby Phillip - Presley Ann/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation

Abby Phillip and her husband, Marcus Richardson, are soaking up their first few days as a family of four. The couple welcomed their first child on October 27 and shared the news of their son’s birth a week later.

The timing of the birth announcement came on Election Day, with Phillip revealing in a post on X that she was missing reporting on election night coverage for CNN “for a very good reason.” Along with the news of the newborn’s arrival, the journalist shared three family photos that showed herself, Richardson, and their daughter, Naomi, who was born in 2021, doting on the baby.

On her Instagram Story, Phillip also posted a photo of a beaming Naomi holding her baby brother. She wore a “big sis” shirt and a crown, and her mom captioned the post, “Little miss big sis.”

In the birth announcement post, Phillip revealed her son’s name and shared how he’s been doing. “Welcome to the world Maxwell Elias Richardson!” she wrote. “We’re overjoyed to welcome our sweet baby boy to our family. He was born on October 27th at home with the help of our wonderful midwife. He’s eating and sleeping like a champ and making himself right at home.”

Phillip shared the news that she and Richardson were expanding their family in May. “Naomi is already preparing to be an excellent big sister to the little boy who will join us later this year,” she said at the time, while also revealing that the baby was conceived with the help of in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

“The process was challenging to manage, both emotionally and physically, but I’m thrilled to say we arrived at a beautiful place,” Phillip confirmed..

It’s been 15 years since Phillip and Richardson met at a mutual friend’s party in 2011. They got engaged during the 2016 holiday season and tied the knot in May 2018. The family currently resides in New York City.

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