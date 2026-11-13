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Swissvale
📅 Stuffie Sleepover pajama storytime for kids 0–11
9 days ago
📅 Stuffie Sleepover at the Library for Kids 0–11
Bring your child and their favorite stuffed animal to the Swissvale library for a cozy pajama storytime. After stories, kids will tuck in their stuffies and leave them at the library for a fun overnight “sleepover.”
Come back the next day between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to pick up your stuffed animal. Each family will get emailed photos of the stuffies’ nighttime adventures.
- Who: Kids birth to age 11 and their stuffed animals
- What: Pajama storytime + overnight stuffie sleepover
- Pickup time: Next day, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
- Where: Swissvale library
It’s a sweet, low-key way to get little ones excited about visiting the library and bedtime reading.
More Info: Stuffie Sleepover | Carnegie Free Library of Swiss...
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