📅 Stuffie Sleepover at the Library for Kids 0–11

Bring your child and their favorite stuffed animal to the Swissvale library for a cozy pajama storytime. After stories, kids will tuck in their stuffies and leave them at the library for a fun overnight “sleepover.”

Come back the next day between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to pick up your stuffed animal. Each family will get emailed photos of the stuffies’ nighttime adventures.

Who: Kids birth to age 11 and their stuffed animals

Kids and their stuffed animals What: Pajama storytime + overnight stuffie sleepover

Pajama storytime + overnight stuffie sleepover Pickup time: Next day, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Next day, Where: Swissvale library

It’s a sweet, low-key way to get little ones excited about visiting the library and bedtime reading.