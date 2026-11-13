Sweetser will see rain showers this morning with a temperature of 39°F (feels like 33°F), a high of 44°F, a low of 28°F tonight, 70% chance of rain this morning, then mostly cloudy, with sunrise at 7:27 AM and sunset at 5:26 PM, and no weather alerts in effect. In Grant County, Fairmount Elementary will hold its Fall Festival on Friday, November 13, from 5:30–7:30 PM, and the 6th Annual Hometown Holiday Market will take place on Saturday, November 14, from 10 AM–2 PM at the Old Fairmount High School Gym, 201 S. Vine St., Fairmount, with 50+ vendors and free photos with Santa.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Sweetser, Indiana