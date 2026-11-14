Swedesboro’s food and manufacturing plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there are a few solid options right now.

Employer: Bonduelle

Bonduelle Location: Swedesboro, NJ (on-site)

Pay: $17/hour

Type: Full-time

Full-time Application deadline: Dec. 12, 2026

Entry-level plant role with a certified B Corp making plant-based foods. You’ll keep ingredients moving to the lines, check quality, and work in a cold, fast-paced environment with chances to cross-train in several positions.

Note: This is the same role as the LinkedIn posting from Bonduelle, just with more details and pay listed here.

Employer: Bonduelle

Bonduelle Location: Swedesboro, NJ (on-site)

Pay: $17.50/hour

Type: Full-time

Great if you like being organized and around the action but not stuck on the line. You’ll track packaging inventory (film, boxes, trays), use scanners and basic Excel, and support production in a cold, wet plant environment.

Employer: Electrical Automation Services (supporting a large commercial bakery)

Electrical Automation Services (supporting a large commercial bakery) Location: Swedesboro, NJ (on-site)

Pay: $45–$46/hour

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (6:00 AM – 2:30 PM) , weekends as needed

Full-time, , weekends as needed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, company-paid life insurance, PTO, holidays, parental leave, retirement plan, short/long-term disability, HSA/FSA

High-paying role for experienced controls/PLC techs. You’ll troubleshoot and optimize high-speed bakery lines, lead root-cause work, and support utilities like steam and refrigeration using Rockwell/Siemens/Mitsubishi systems.

If something here fits you, save the link, update your resume tonight, and get that application in while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.