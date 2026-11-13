Swedesboro’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from mental health to urgent care. If you want steady patients and real impact close to home, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed (outpatient child & adolescent psychiatry practice)

Not listed (outpatient child & adolescent psychiatry practice) Location: Swedesboro, NJ (in person)

(in person) Type: 1099 / Contractor , 20–40 hrs/week

, Pay: $35–$45 per hour

Work with kids, teens, and young adults (5–25) using a holistic, team-based approach alongside a nurse practitioner and families. Good fit if you’re licensed (LCSW, LPC, LMHC, or LSW) and want flexible hours with a focus on therapy, collaboration with schools, and community supports.

Employer: Not listed (outpatient mental health practice)

Not listed (outpatient mental health practice) Location: Swedesboro, NJ (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time, 1099 , min. 20 hrs/week

, Pay: $70 per hour

Outpatient role focused on psychiatric evals, diagnosis, and med management for ages 5–25. Great if you’re a PMHNP-BC who likes evidence-based care, close follow-up, and working with therapists, schools, and families in a collaborative setting.

Employer: INSPIRA HEALTH NETWORK LIFE INC

Location: Swedesboro, NJ (Woolwich Occ Health / Urgent Care, floats to other sites)

(Woolwich Occ Health / Urgent Care, floats to other sites) Type: Full-time, nonexempt

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role where you prep patients, give meds and vaccines, assist with procedures, and handle front-desk tasks like scheduling and insurance checks. Ideal if you have a Medical Assistant diploma, national MA certification, CPR/BLS, and want variety across urgent care and occupational health with a large South Jersey health system.

If something here feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.