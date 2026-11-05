🏭 Swedesboro NJ Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Open

Swedesboro’s plants are busy right now, and a few solid hands-on jobs just popped up. If you like working with tools, machines, or production lines, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mission Produce®

Mission Produce® Location: Swedesboro, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.37 – $38.27 per hour

Keep the production lines running by doing mechanical, electrical, and pneumatic repairs, plus preventive maintenance and equipment installs. This is a good fit if you have 3+ years maintenance experience, can read blueprints, weld, and don’t mind a cold, fast-paced plant with some heavy lifting.

Employer: Kelly (staffing agency)

(staffing agency) Location: Swedesboro, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level friendly role assembling circuit boards and electronic parts using hand tools and written instructions. Good if you have steady hands, can follow directions, and want to get into light manufacturing with access to benefits through Kelly.

Employer: Bonduelle Fresh Americas

Location: Swedesboro, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work on a salad and plant-based food production line as a packer, filler, stacker, labeler, or inspector. You’ll be in a cold, wet, fast-paced 24/7 plant, doing repetitive tasks, lifting up to 50 lbs, and helping keep food quality and safety on point.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same site. Don’t wait too long; manufacturing spots in town tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.