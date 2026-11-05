🏗️ Swedesboro NJ Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Swedesboro’s industrial scene is busy, and local plants and logistics hubs are hiring skilled engineers and designers. If you like solving real-world problems on the floor or in the field, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Location: Swedesboro, NJ (onsite in distribution center network)

(onsite in distribution center network) Salary: $105,000 – $115,000

Type: Full-time

Lead productivity and safety projects across Burlington’s distribution centers, using time studies, data analysis, and material handling design. Great fit if you have 4+ years in industrial engineering, are strong with work measurement and process improvement, and want a role that shapes how a national supply chain runs.

Employer: Electrical Automation Services

Electrical Automation Services Location: Swedesboro, NJ (onsite at a large commercial bakery)

(onsite at a large commercial bakery) Salary: $45–$46/hour + $1.50/hour shift differential

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (2:00 PM – 10:30 PM)

Mantenga y optimice sistemas eléctricos y de automatización en líneas de producción de alimentos de alta velocidad. Buen puesto si domina Rockwell/Allen-Bradley, Siemens o Mitsubishi, puede leer diagramas eléctricos y quiere un rol técnico bien pagado con beneficios médicos, dentales, de visión y plan de retiro.

Employer: Allied Engineering and Design

Location: Swedesboro, NJ (hybrid – 3 days/week onsite )

(hybrid – ) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, with benefits and 401(k) match

Support small to mid-size chemical, petrochemical, and oil & gas projects as the lead structural/civil designer. Ideal if you’re proficient in AutoCAD and 3D modeling, comfortable with concrete and steel design, and like working with laser scan data and industry codes on real industrial sites.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, tools, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.