Looking for a quieter kind of companion? These adoptable cats in Swanzey, NH are all a bit on the shy side and are hoping for calm, loving homes where they can feel safe and blossom.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: All black, medium/long coat

All black, medium/long coat Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Monadnock Humane Society

Phone: (603) 352-9011 ext.101

Bella is a sweet senior lady who wants a quiet home where she can be the center of attention. She may hide at first, but with patience and one-on-one time, she warms up and shows her lovely personality.

She needs:

A peaceful home with no other animals or children

A predictable routine

Someone willing to help with light grooming for her medium-length coat

If you’re looking for a calm, older companion to spoil, Bella could be your girl.

👉 Meet Bella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (young)

Baby (young) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Monadnock Humane Society

Phone: (603) 352-9011 ext.101

Amber is a working barn cat, not a house pet. She’s an independent hunter who prefers no human cuddles, but she’ll happily keep your barn, stable, or outbuildings free of mice.

From her listing:

Fantastic mouser and explorer

and explorer Has lived with other cats and livestock

Would enjoy a mousing buddy or two

Needs a secure, enclosed space for the first ~30 days so she learns where “home” is (she’s an escape artist!)

If you have a barn or farm and need a hard-working cat, Amber could be a perfect fit.

👉 Meet Amber and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Monadnock Humane Society

Phone: (603) 352-9011 ext.101

Nixie is a sweet but shy girl who’s looking for a quiet, low-stress home. She likes having her own space and would be happiest as the only pet.

Her ideal home:

No other animals

A small, cozy starter room at first

at first A calm, predictable environment to help her feel safe and build confidence

If you’re patient and enjoy earning a shy cat’s trust, Nixie may be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Nixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Swanzey, NH, please consider opening your home—or your barn—to one of these special cats. Call Monadnock Humane Society at (603) 352-9011 ext.101 to ask about meeting them or to learn more about the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.