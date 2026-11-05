💰 Swanzey tax breaks and zones to support local businesses

💰 Business tax breaks and growth programs in Swanzey

Swanzey offers several programs to help local businesses and commercial/industrial property owners save money and grow.

New Construction Property Tax Exemption

If you build new commercial or industrial space, you may get up to 50% off the increased assessed value from the new construction for up to 10 years.

Must show a public benefit (decided case-by-case by the Board of Selectmen )

(decided case-by-case by the ) Apply by December 31 before the tax year you want the exemption

Economic Revitalization Zones (ERZ)

Swanzey has three ERZ districts where businesses may qualify for state tax credits on the Business Profits Tax and Business Enterprise Tax.

To see if your property is in an ERZ, call Planning & Economic Development: 603-352-7411 ext. 108

For ERZ tax credit details, call the NH Division of Economic Development: 603-271-2591 or visit their website

Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District

A TIF district near Route 12 / Old Homestead Highway by Dillant-Hopkins Airport has funded about $2.5 million in road, water, and sewer upgrades. More TIF bonds may be available for site access and amenities in that district.