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Swansea
💰 Check your new Swansea property assessment by Nov. 20
13 days ago
💰 Review your new property assessment by Nov. 20
The Swansea Board of Assessors has posted proposed property assessments online.
- Go to https://www.axisgis.com/swanseama to look up your proposed assessment.
- If you see any problems or have questions, you have until 11/20/2026 to notify the Assessor’s Office.
If you own property in Swansea, this is your chance to review the new value on record and speak up before it’s finalized.
More Info: Board of Assessors Revaluation Notice • Swansea, M...
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