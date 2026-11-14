💰 Review your new property assessment by Nov. 20

The Swansea Board of Assessors has posted proposed property assessments online.

Go to https://www.axisgis.com/swanseama to look up your proposed assessment .

to look up your . If you see any problems or have questions, you have until 11/20/2026 to notify the Assessor’s Office.

If you own property in Swansea, this is your chance to review the new value on record and speak up before it’s finalized.