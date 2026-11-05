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Swansea

Meeting on community garden at Rousseau Farm

4 days ago
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Garden lovers are invited to a planning meeting for a Community Garden at Rousseau Farm on Tuesday, November 17 at the Swansea Free Public Library; all are welcome and light refreshments will be served. Residents who cannot attend can share their ideas by filling out the online survey: https://forms.cloud.microsoft/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=Nm8ZKV4dJk2JRTvkG6gReKg8bmWS-JhOv1kdcueNK0NUQzNOSzZRTTIxU0IxMUkwR0VXN0oxTzZQSi4u

This content is adapted from materials provided by Swansea Council On Aging

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