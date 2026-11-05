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🏥 Swansea, MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Part-Time & Full-Time Roles
Swansea’s healthcare scene is busy, especially in senior and long‑term care. If you like working with older adults, there are several solid roles here right now.
Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner (Part-Time, 1099)
- Employer: Infinite Medical P.C. (partnered with The MedElite Group)
- Location: Swansea, MA
- Type: Part-Time, Contract (1099)
- Salary: $30,000 – $90,000 per year
Work as a psych NP doing consults in skilled nursing and long‑term care facilities. You get flexible hours, admin support, clinical mentorship, and PTO, while focusing on medication management and non‑drug interventions for seniors.
Medical Director / Attending Physician (Part-Time)
- Employer: Infinite Medical P.C. (partnered with The MedElite Group)
- Location: Swansea, MA
- Type: Part-Time (about 1 day/week)
- Total Annual Compensation: $50,000 – $60,000
Serve as the primary care provider for residents in skilled nursing facilities, with a full‑time NP or PA supporting you. Good fit for a board‑certified physician with LTC/primary care experience who wants impact, leadership, and a lighter schedule.
Evening Shift Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)
- Employer: The Gardens at Country
- Location: Swansea, MA
- Type: Full-Time, Evening Shift
- Salary: Not listed
Provide direct nursing care in a state‑of‑the‑art senior living facility, including meds, wound care, vitals, and assessments. You’ll work with an interdisciplinary team and join a supportive, resident‑focused environment on evenings.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Full-Time
- Employer: The Gardens at Country
- Location: Swansea, MA
- Type: Full-Time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Hands‑on role helping residents with daily living (bathing, dressing, grooming) and basic clinical support like vitals and reminders. Good for CNAs who want steady hours, benefits, and growth in a modern senior living community.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same facility.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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