🏥 Swansea, MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Part-Time & Full-Time Roles

Swansea’s healthcare scene is busy, especially in senior and long‑term care. If you like working with older adults, there are several solid roles here right now.

Employer: Infinite Medical P.C. (partnered with The MedElite Group )

Infinite Medical P.C. (partnered with ) Location: Swansea, MA

Type: Part-Time, Contract (1099)

Salary: $30,000 – $90,000 per year

Work as a psych NP doing consults in skilled nursing and long‑term care facilities. You get flexible hours, admin support, clinical mentorship, and PTO, while focusing on medication management and non‑drug interventions for seniors.

Employer: Infinite Medical P.C. (partnered with The MedElite Group )

Infinite Medical P.C. (partnered with ) Location: Swansea, MA

Type: Part-Time (about 1 day/week)

Total Annual Compensation: $50,000 – $60,000

Serve as the primary care provider for residents in skilled nursing facilities, with a full‑time NP or PA supporting you. Good fit for a board‑certified physician with LTC/primary care experience who wants impact, leadership, and a lighter schedule.

Employer: The Gardens at Country

Location: Swansea, MA

Type: Full-Time, Evening Shift

Salary: Not listed

Provide direct nursing care in a state‑of‑the‑art senior living facility, including meds, wound care, vitals, and assessments. You’ll work with an interdisciplinary team and join a supportive, resident‑focused environment on evenings.

Employer: The Gardens at Country

Location: Swansea, MA

Type: Full-Time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Hands‑on role helping residents with daily living (bathing, dressing, grooming) and basic clinical support like vitals and reminders. Good for CNAs who want steady hours, benefits, and growth in a modern senior living community.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same facility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.