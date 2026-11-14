Swampscott’s grocery scene is busy, and Whole Foods is adding to their team. If you like fast-paced work, food, and helping neighbors, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Swampscott, MA

Swampscott, MA Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50–$30.20/hour, based on experience

Hands-on role cutting and preparing meat, setting up displays, and helping customers choose the right cuts. You’ll use your knife skills, keep the department clean and safe, and help train meat cutter trainees while working a flexible schedule that can include nights and weekends.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Swampscott, MA

Swampscott, MA Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.55–$35.00/hour, based on experience

Lead the bakery team in daily operations, from sales and merchandising to training staff and working with vendors. Good fit if you have retail and supervisory experience, enjoy coaching others, and don’t mind a job that’s on your feet and can include early mornings, nights, weekends, and holidays.

If one of these sounds right, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply directly on the employer’s site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.