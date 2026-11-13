Swampscott families can join a first-ever Ski Gear Swap on Monday and Tuesday evening at Swampscott Recreation at Clarke School. Residents may bring ski and snow gear to donate or come shop for used items; no donation or Ski Bradford registration is needed to take part. Big Blue Bargains has donated items, and any leftover gear will be returned to Big Blue Bargains.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Swampscott Recreation