⚠️ October rain helped, but drought and water limits remain

Higher than average rain in October improved groundwater across the Suwannee River Water Management District, but drought is still hanging on, especially in the eastern part of the District.

Key points:

The District got about 5.69 inches of rain in October , more than double the long-term average of 2.83 inches .

, more than double the long-term average of . Even so, there’s still a 12‑month rainfall deficit of 10.97 inches .

. Drought levels range from Abnormally Dry to Severe Drought in much of the area, though parts of Jefferson, Madison, Columbia, Dixie, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Suwannee, and Taylor counties currently show no drought.

to in much of the area, though parts of currently show no drought. The area remains under a Modified Phase II Water Shortage Order until the end of the year.

Residents, visitors, and businesses are asked to keep conserving water until conditions improve.

You can read the full October Hydrologic Conditions Report on www.MySuwanneeRiver.com under the Science & Data tab. It’s updated around the second week of each month.