Suwanee’s HR scene is busy right now, especially if you’re bilingual and like fast-paced, people-focused work. Here are a few strong options to check out this week.

Employer: Price Industries

Price Industries Location: Suwanee, GA (manufacturing facility, on-site)

(manufacturing facility, on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line HR role in a busy plant, ideal if you like being the go-to person for employees. You’ll handle weekly payroll submissions, onboarding, employee files, attendance tracking, and be first point of contact for HR questions. Fluency in Vietnamese and English is required; Spanish is used for some interpretation and translation.

Employer: Gofo Inc

Location: Suwanee, GA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00–$24.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, flexible schedule, referral bonus, relocation assistance

Great fit for early-career HR folks who want to grow under HR Business Partners. You’ll support recruiting, onboarding/offboarding, performance management, employee relations, training, and HR data tracking. Mandarin language skills are preferred, and the role offers solid benefits for an entry-level HR track.

Employer: Paxon

Location: Suwanee, GA (hybrid: office + some warehouse environment)

(hybrid: office + some warehouse environment) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Well-rounded HR generalist role covering recruiting, onboarding, benefits, leave administration, employee relations, compliance, and HR reporting. You’ll partner with leadership, support safety and investigations, and work both in the office and around warehouse operations. Bilingual in Spanish is preferred, and 2+ years of HR experience is ideal.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—HR skills transfer well, and local experience can open more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.