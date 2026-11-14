Suwanee’s food and hospitality scene is busy and growing, with national brands and local spots all hiring. If you like working with people, food, or both, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Suwanee, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay, DailyPay access, 15% store discount, vacation, sick time, 401(k) with match, health benefits (eligibility rules apply)

If you love baking and leading a team, this role lets you help run the bakery, manage inventory, and keep displays looking great while helping customers make healthy choices.

Employer: River Club

Location: Suwanee, GA 30024

Type: Part-time/Other (in-person)

Part-time/Other (in-person) Pay/Benefits: Base pay depends on experience plus uncapped gratuities, employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training, referral program

Lead bartender role at a private club with a busy bar scene—ideal if you’re experienced, can handle high volume, and enjoy building relationships with regular members.

Employer: River Club

Location: Suwanee, GA

Type: Part-time/Other (in-person)

Part-time/Other (in-person) Pay/Benefits: Pay based on experience and position, employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training, referral program

Serve members in an upscale, golf-club setting with a fun, team-focused dining room—good fit if you know the steps of service and like a steady, member-based crowd.

Employer: Honey Baked Ham Co. LLC

Location: Suwanee, GA

Type: Year-round, in-person

Year-round, in-person Pay: From $14.00/hour

Benefits: Flexible hours, employee discount, EAP, referral program, casual environment, fewer late nights (typical hours 10–6, closed Sundays outside holidays)

Mix of customer service and food prep in a laid-back shop—great if you want steady hours, lighter nights, and a mix of front- and back-of-house work.

Employer: Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers

Location: Suwanee, GA

Type: Part-time (in-person)

(in-person) Pay: $14.00 – $18.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), 401(k) match, employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training

Hands-on kitchen role making pizzas and other menu items in a fast, fun environment—nice option if you want to build cooking skills with flexible shifts.

Employer: The Overlook at Suwanee

Location: Suwanee, GA

Type: Full-time, weekday day shift (in-person)

(in-person) Pay: $15.50 – $16.50/hour

Be the friendly front-desk face—help guests, answer questions, and coordinate with other teams. A good fit if you like steady daytime hours and guest interaction.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Suwanee, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Generous compensation with bonus potential, free meals on shift, health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off and holidays, leadership training, growth path into higher management

Restaurant leadership role where you help run the store, lead the team, and hit financial and guest-service goals—with structured training and clear growth paths.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.